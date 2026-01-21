New Connacht Signing Van Wyk Brings ‘Wealth Of Experience’

Van Wyk will arrive in Galway next season after making over 100 appearances in the English Premiership, across nine seasons at Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, and Bath.

He featured 28 times for Bath during their memorable 2024/25 campaign, helping them to secure the Gallagher Premiership and EPCR Challenge Cup titles, and has remained an ever-present member of their matchday 23 this season.

Prior to his spell at Bath, he had a three-year stint in Leicester, and then four with Northampton where he amassed over 80 appearances.

The 34-year-old South African first moved to England in 2017 after four years in Super Rugby, playing 21 times for Western Force.

Speaking about joining Connacht Rugby, van Wyk said: “I’m really looking forward to the move to Connacht in the summer. The opportunity of experiencing a new country, in a new league, is something that appeals to me at this stage of my career.

“From my discussions with everyone in Connacht, I’m in no doubt that I can make a positive impact to the playing group and help bring success to the west of Ireland.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster stated: “We’re confident Francois can be a real asset to the group next season. He’s an excellent scrummager, brings huge physicality whenever he plays, and comes with a wealth of experience at the highest level of Northern Hemisphere rugby.

“He plays an important role in a very successful Bath team, and we’re looking forward to him bringing those learnings from across his career.”