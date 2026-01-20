Gleeson Pens Two-Year Contract Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Brian Gleeson that will keep him at the province until at least 2028.

The powerful 21-year-old back-row forward has scored two tries in 26 appearances for the province after coming up through the ranks at Thurles RFC, Rockwell College and Garryowen FC.

Gleeson joined the Academy in the summer of 2023 and made his Munster debut against the Sharks in the opening game of the 2023/24 season.

While still only 19 years of age, Gleeson made his Champions Cup debut away to Exeter Chiefs in December 2023.

After impressing in his 10 senior appearances in his first year of the Academy and winning Academy Player of the Year, Gleeson was promoted to the senior squad on a two-year deal.

At international level, Gleeson was called up by Andy Farrell for the Ireland senior squad last October but missed out due to injury.

While still eligible for the Ireland U19s in 2023, he earned a place in the Ireland U20s side for the 6 Nations and was a standout performer as they clinched the Grand Slam, winning two Player of the Match awards.

He then helped the side reach the final of the Junior World Championship in South Africa before featuring again in the 2024 6 Nations as Ireland finished second and reached the semi-finals of the Junior World Championship.

Despite missing a number of months due to an elbow injury, Gleeson has made seven appearances so far this season.