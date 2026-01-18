Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final Preview: MU Barnhall v Enniskillen

It could be another historic occasion for all-conquering MU Barnhall, but first-time finalists Enniskillen are plotting a major breakthrough of their own in today’s Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final at Dundalk RFC (kick-off 2pm).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

Sunday, January 18 –

MU BARNHALL v ENNISKILLEN, Dundalk RFC, 2pm

Energia Junior Cup Titles – MU Barnhall: 3 (2023. 2024, 2025); Enniskillen: 0; Previous Final Appearances – MU Barnhall: 3 (2023 Champions, 2024 Champions, 2025 Champions); Enniskillen: 0

Energia Junior Cup 2025/26 Top Scorers – MU Barnhall: Points: Amy Rushton 35; Tries: Amy Rushton 5; Enniskillen: Points: Sarah Teague, Zara Flack 15 each; Tries: Sarah Teague, Zara Flack 3 each

Previous Energia Junior Cup Finals –

2023 – Tullamore 12 MU Barnhall 38

2024 – Tuam/Oughterard 6 MU Barnhall 15

2025 – Malone 7 MU Barnhall 41

Pre-Match Quotes – Rebecca Beacom (Enniskillen): “Obviously there is a big buzz around the club. It’s our first time in this final, it would be amazing for us to win. It would be an incredible feeling and history-making for the club.

“We’ll go into our last training sessions the exact same way, do the warm-up the same. It’s still a match that we’re focused on obviously, we know what the outcome will be if we win but it’s keeping your same routines and calmness.

“Just keeping everything the same. Obviously there’s going to be a wee bit of nerves, but that’s a good thing sometimes to keep the excitement and nerves, to keep you focused on what you’re playing for.

“Once the whistle goes, it’s still just a game of rugby. You focus on your role, trust the people around you, and stick to what’s worked for us all season. The occasion is special, of course, but the preparation and mindset don’t change.”

Katelynn Doran (MU Barnhall): “It’s really exciting (going into our fourth final), just seeing how the team has grown and gelled over the last four years. It’s really good.

“I remember that final against Tullamore, it doesn’t feel like four seasons ago but it was a really tough battle. Just seeing how much the girls have progressed and grown in confidence over the last few years, it’s been really special.

“In the last few years, we’ve been really, really lucky that we have a good winning streak going and we have been fortunate enough to make it to these finals and come out on top.

“We’re looking for a battle. We’re looking for competition, so having that in a final will be great. We had a lot of work-ons after that 3-0 defeat (to Enniskillen) last season, but it’s a new year. The girls are raring to go. It’s very exciting.”

Paths To The Final –

MU BARNHALL:

First Round

– won 60-12 v Shannon away

Semi-Final

– won 36-27 v Queen’s University home

ENNISKILLEN:

First Round

– won 49-12 v Balbriggan home

Semi-Final

– won 27-14 v Tuam away

Preview: MU Barnhall want to cement their status as the Energia Junior Cup’s dominant force with a fourth title in a row. Enniskillen stand in their way, the teams notably meeting in last season’s Energia All-Ireland League promotion play-offs when Skins won 3-0.

A lone penalty from Sophie Meeke split the sides at Mullaghmeen last March, but it should be a higher scoring rematch if both attacks can continue to fire as they did in this competition’s two rounds before Christmas.

Young full-back Amy Rushton has starred for MU Barnhall in that regard, amassing 35 points courtesy of five tries and five conversions. She is part of a largely settled Barnhall line-up, with 11 starters from last year’s 41-7 final win over Malone retained in the team.

Emma Brogan, who has moved to the centre to replace the injured Ciara Faulkner, and co-captain Katelynn Doran bring interprovincial experience with Leinster, as does replacement Kelly Burke who, like the fleet-footed Brogan, has played with the Ireland Under-20s.

Although Aoife Corcoran misses out due to her Celtic Challenge commitments with the Wolfhounds, the defending champions have tried and tested combinations in the forwards. Lock Aoibhe Curran is the only change up front from twelve months ago.

Niamh Fitzgerald’s charges are more battle-hardened than before perhaps, as they came through a stiff test against Queen’s University at the semi-final stage. Talented centre Abby Healy scored 16 points to help them prevail on a 36-27 scoreline.

Enniskillen have received a massive boost with the news that Sophie Barrett is available to start for them. The strong-carrying Ulster prop is fresh from Ireland’s three-day training camp earlier this week, on the back of three recent starts for the Wolfhounds.

The 21-year-old bagged a brace of tries during Enniskillen’s 27-14 semi-final defeat of Tuam, and retains her place on the tighthead side. India Daley, who is also part of the Ireland training squad, misses out as she is lining out with the Wolfhounds today.

Skins head coach Rodney Balfour has made four personnel changes from the Tuam game, with Scarlett Keys, Sarah Adams, Kelly Beacom, and Sara Hamilton all promoted from the bench. Hamilton replaces Daley in the back row.

The Fermanagh outfit have come a long way since a sobering 46-0 loss to Barnhall during the inaugural Energia Junior Cup campaign in 2023. Winning a national trophy would certainly give them a big lift, and they are unbeaten in their provincial league this season, just like their opponents this afternoon.

The 22-year-old Lucy Thompson, who has stood out in the centre, is also one of Ulster’s rising stars. Captain Rebecca Beacom and fellow back rower Sarah Teague bring a lot of leadership, the latter having notched a hat-trick of tries against Balbriggan in the opening round.

It is all about whether Skins can crack the code and end Barnhall’s excellent 11-match Junior Cup winning run. Releasing their grip on the trophy will take a stellar collective performance, and as Malone found out last year, Fitzgerald’s side can be relentless in their pursuit of scores.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: MU Barnhall to win

MU BARNHALL: Lia Branigan; Amy Rushton, Emma Brogan, Abby Healy, Emer Sweetnam; Órfhlaith Murray (co-capt), Uxue Merino; Hope Lowney, Emily Byrne, Rebecca Francis, Anna Mai O’Brien, Aoibhe Curran, Claire Burke, Prudence Isaac, Katelynn Doran (co-capt).

Replacements: Laoise McAuley, Louise Byrne, Kelly Burke, Alannah Fraser, Sinéad Farrell, Alex Casey, Méabh Collins, Sarah Boyce Donohoe.

ENNISKILLEN: Dearbhla Dillon; Amy Meeke, Zara Flack, Lucy Thompson, Scarlett Keys; Farrah Cartin McCloskey, Sophie Meeke; Sarah Adams, Katie Elliott, Sophie Barrett, Moya Hill, Kelly Beacom, Sara Hamilton, Rebecca Beacom (capt), Sarah Teague.

Replacements: Cora Balfour, Ciara Woods, Chloe Moore, Kelly Quinn, Madeline Hamill, Alex Kernaghan, Eve Balfour.

Referee: Siobhán Daly (IRFU)