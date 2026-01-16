Ireland International Stewart Commits To Ulster Until 2028

A deadly finisher from lineout mauls, Stewart had a standout breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring a record-breaking 16 tries across the season. He was chosen as the URC’s Next Gen Player of the Year, in recognition of his performances.

The 25-year-old continues to develop as a senior player and has made a strong impact in the current campaign with six tries in all competitions, following an injury- hit 2024/25 season which halted his momentum.

Stewart has been capped five times for the Ireland senior Men’s team, making his debut against Italy prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He has been recognised as a player pushing for future international selections, with the Belfast-born front rower recently captaining an Ireland XV team to victory against Spain in November.

Commenting on the province’s latest piece of contract news, Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted that Tom has committed his future with us for the next two seasons.