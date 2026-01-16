Ireland International Stewart Commits To Ulster Until 2028
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that Ireland hooker Tom Stewart has signed a new contract extension with the province, which will see him remain an Ulster player until at least the summer of 2028.
A deadly finisher from lineout mauls, Stewart had a standout breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring a record-breaking 16 tries across the season. He was chosen as the URC’s Next Gen Player of the Year, in recognition of his performances.
The 25-year-old continues to develop as a senior player and has made a strong impact in the current campaign with six tries in all competitions, following an injury- hit 2024/25 season which halted his momentum.
Stewart has been capped five times for the Ireland senior Men’s team, making his debut against Italy prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
He has been recognised as a player pushing for future international selections, with the Belfast-born front rower recently captaining an Ireland XV team to victory against Spain in November.
Commenting on the province’s latest piece of contract news, Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted that Tom has committed his future with us for the next two seasons.
“He has been benefitting from consistent minutes and fitness this season, and it’s clear that his ball-carrying ability and threat around the maul are key weapons for us going forward.
“He is a mature character for his age and certainly has leadership qualities that will continue to grow. We see him as an important player for both Ulster and Ireland in the years ahead.”
Stewart added: “Ulster Rugby is my home province and the team I always grew up wanting to play for. I am honoured to sign on for a further two seasons.
“I’m fully focused on continuing to improve my game to help the team move forward. I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve as a team in the future and what we continue to push for this season.”