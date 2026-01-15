Join The Next Women’s Rugby Online Networking Event – Focusing on Postpartum Rugby, Nutrition and Female Health

Following on from the successful in-person networking event in November and our online networking call in December, join us for our next online networking event for the Women’s Rugby Networking community.

The virtual meet-up will take place on Wednesday 28th January at 7pm, and will focus on, Postpartum Rugby, Nutrition and Female Health.

We’re delighted to be joined by Player and IRFU volunteer Sorcha MacLaimhin and Ulster Referee Teah Maguire, who will both chat through their lived experience and offer tips on how to remain within the rugby community as a mother.

Sorcha MacLaimhin, former Ulster player, and current player and volunteer with Cooke RFC, juggles rugby with two small children and a full time job – outlining how it was physically and emotionally to return to rugby after the birth of her children and why it was important to her to keep the connection to the rugby community.

Teah Maguire, a former player and current Ulster referee, and mother to a new born baby, will chat through the steps she took returning to refereeing post-partum, and will discuss her journey and share some tips with other new mothers, especially the beneficial role staying involved in the rugby community can have.

This online session will offer a valuable space to share insights, discuss challenges, and learn from others working across the women’s game.

The network is open to everyone, male and female coaches, players, referees, volunteers, and administrators and there will be plenty of opportunity to contribute your thoughts, ask questions, and connect with peers who share a passion for developing the women’s game.