2026 Ireland Club XV Coaching & Management Team Announced

The Ireland Club XV Coaching & Management Team for the 2026 Club International fixture has been finalised. Adam Craig , who was also last season’s Head Coach, will continue the role. He will be joined again this season by Emmet MacMahon and Ger Slattery as Assistant Coaches.

Craig who is currently the Head Coach at Ballynahinch RFC, saw his club side winning the Ulster Senior Cup and reaching the final of the Energia Bateman Cup this season. The former player, doubles up his responsibilities as Head of Rugby at Sullivan Upper School.

Emmet MacMahon will continue as the Lineout Coach. Emmet currently acts as Director of Rugby at UCD and this will be his third outing with the Irish Clubs XV. Ger Slattery, a former Irish Club International himself, will act as Scrum & Defence coach. Ger is the current Head Coach at Young Munster RFC and this will be his second season involved with the Club XV side.

Mark Hamilton will continue as the Team Manager for the fixture against Scottish Clubs in February. He holds the same role with Terenure College RFC and is looking forward to the occasion of the series, which is 20 years on from the inaugural Club International Fixture in 2006 against the same opposition. Matthew Irvine takes on the role as the Baggage Master.

Hamilton is hoping we get plenty of people to Energia Park on February 13th, to cheer on the Irish Club XV side, “Hopefully young players involved in mini rugby all over the country will come along to the game in Energia Park and support players from their own clubs or provinces. That kind of experience can encourage them to keep playing and drive them to achieve a similar goal in the future. it’s not just about the professional game, Club Rugby in Ireland is in a fantastic place. There’s huge talent and quality here, and being selected to compete in the Dalriada Cup is a massive opportunity for everyone involved.”

Clontarf clubman Mark Synnott will be this seasons Athletic Development Coach, while Michael Harding from Old Crescent RFC will manage the squad’s video analysis.

Billy Twomey returns as the Team Doctor, as Patrick Gillman joins the management side as the Team Physio.

The squad will attend training camps at Irish Rugby’s High Performance Centre on 18th January and 1st February, ahead of their game against the Scottish Clubs in Energia Park, on Friday 13th February 2026, kicking off at 6pm.

2026 Ireland Club XV Coaching and Management Team:

Head Coach: Adam Craig

Lineout Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum and Defence Coach: Ger Slattery

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Video Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Patrick Gillman

Team Doctor: Billy Twomey

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Baggage Master: Matthew Irvine