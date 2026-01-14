Ulster Sign Eli Snyman On Two-Year Deal

After an impressive spell in Treviso, Snyman made a high profile move to English Premiership club Leicester Tigers in 2021, where he played a key role in the team’s Premiership title-winning campaign in 2022.

He rejoined Benetton the following year and has played an important leadership role for the Italian outfit, helping them to become a strong side in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Commenting on today’s news, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager Rory Best said: “We are delighted to have secured Eli’s signature for the next two years. He is a player with a really strong and unique physical profile, and at 29 years of age is very much in the peak years of his career.

“We have a number of talented young locks coming through who will really learn a lot from the leadership and experience he has gained over his career.

“I’m sure supporters will be as excited as I am to see the authority and commanding presence he will bring to our forward pack, as we look to challenge in both the URC and European competitions.”

Snyman added: “I am delighted and extremely grateful to be joining Ulster Rugby this summer, and I’m really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, the coaching staff, and the Ulster supporters.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to join a side that’s been playing some of the most attractive rugby in the URC this season. Watching how the team has performed has made me really excited to be part of what’s being built here.

“In my conversations with Rory Best, he outlined a clear vision for the coming years and how my experience can add value to a very talented group of young Irish forwards.

“To the Ulster supporters, I can’t wait to meet you all very soon and become part of the Ulster Rugby family.”