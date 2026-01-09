EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 10 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division has a couple of fascinating return fixtures on Saturday, as Ennis and Old Belvedere clash after their exciting draw before Christmas, and Railway Union and Galwegians meet with just three points separating them in the table.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 10:

Saturday, January 10

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

OLD BELVEDERE (3rd) v ENNIS (7th), Ollie Campbell Park, 1.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLLWWWWWD; Ennis: WWLLLWLLD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 46; Tries: Robyn O’Connor 8; Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 30; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 6

Preview: Ennis’ 24-all draw with top four regulars Old Belvedere was the most eye-catching result in the final round before Christmas. It was a real sign of how far Gareth O’Hanlon’s side have come in such a short space of time, as number 8 Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey starred with a try double on home soil.

Backing up that performance is their next target, and Adriana Mendoza will make her All-Ireland League debut at out-half, alongside fellow Stateside recruit Saher Hamdan. Meadbh O’Driscoll has been handed the starting hooker role, with Aisling Heapes switching to openside flanker.

Old Belvedere head coach Fiona Hayes has some enforced changes given Celtic Challlenge selections. There are ten alterations in total, including a new front row of Hannah Wilson, Shana Murphy, and Eilis Doyle. With Amy Larn’s late withdrawal, Leah Nealon shifts to the full-back and Laura Carty, who wore the number 15 jersey the last day, is on the left wing.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 13, 2025: Ennis 24 Old Belvedere 24, Drumbiggle Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

GALWEGIANS (5th) v RAILWAY UNION (4th), Crowley Park, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Galwegians: WWWWWLLLL; Railway Union: LLLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 40 each; Tries: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 8 each; Railway Union: Points: Heidi Lyons 63; Tries: Heidi Lyons 11

Preview: Railway Union were resounding winners the last day, scoring eight tries in the process, but will Galwegians be able to rebound and get back to winning ways after four defeats in a row? The Blue Belles do seem to play their best rugby in Glenina, especially when their pack build up a head of steam.

‘Wegians’ progress this season means they have six players involved in the Clovers squad this weekend. It opens the door for others to seize their opportunity, with Jemma Lees and Aisling Whyte forming a new half-back partnership. Orla Dixon will make her seasonal bow for the club in the centre.

Railway, who are now up to fourth in the table, also have a number of enforced changes for tomorrow’s duel. Two of the players coming into the starting XV are former Galwegians – Rhiann Heery and Fiona Scally. Claire Boles is available to start at number 8, and Evelyn Donnelly and Hannah Johnston are promoted from the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 8, 2025: Railway Union 28 Galwegians 0, Park Avenue (Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Galwegians deducted five points for conceding match); Saturday, December 13, 2025: Railway Union 44 Galwegians 0, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (2nd) v COOKE (9th), Blackrock College school 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWWWWWWWW; Cooke: LWLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 60; Tries: Maggie Boylan 12; Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi 15; Tries: Shola Iluyemi 3

Preview: Blackrock College are back on the school’s 4G pitch as they kick off 2026 against second-from-bottom Cooke. They scored seven unanswered tries against the Belfast side in the last round, a result which kept them just four points behind pacesetters UL Bohemian, and seven ahead of third-placed Old Belvedere.

‘Rock are missing two of their leading lights, top try scorer Maggie Boylan and Maeve Óg O’Leary, who are on Celtic Challenge duty with the Wolfhounds tomorrow. Lauren Farrell McCabe and Sarah Farley are brought into the back-line, with Aoife Moore, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, and Carrie O’Keeffe the three changes to the pack.

Cooke will be targeting a much-improved first half performance after falling 31 points behind by the break, four weeks ago. The onus will be on other players to step up in the tight five, with the likes of Sophie Barrett and Maebh Clenaghan both missing due to Celtic Challenge commitments with the Wolfhounds.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 15, 2025: Cooke 10 Blackrock College 26, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, December 13, 2025: Cooke 0 Blackrock College 43, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

UL BOHEMIAN (1st) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), UL 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WWWWWWWWW; Ballincollig: LLWLLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Caitríona Finn 70; Tries: Alana McInerney 11; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 36; Tries: Eve Prendergast 4

Preview: With a perfect record of nine wins out of nine, and eight try-scoring bonus points, defending champions UL Bohemian are still the team to beat coming into 2026. An Aoife Corey hat-trick helped them to win 68-22 at Ballincollig last time out, albeit that ‘Collig claimed three tries of their own.

Considering that the Cork side had only crossed the whitewash once in their last two meetings with Bohs, it was a positive outcome for them in terms of their attack. 20-year-old Munster scrum half Eve Prendergast continues to lead by example for them, notching her fourth try in nine starts.

UL are hit by Clovers call-ups for the Celtic Challenge, most notably Corey and Caitríona Finn in the back-line, and Beth Buttimer and Jane Clohessy up front. It is a measure of the Red Robins’ enviable depth that they can bring in Nicole Cronin at out-half tomorrow, and welcome back Stephanie Nunan from her season-disrupting knee injury.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 15, 2025: Ballincollig 0 UL Bohemian 66, Tanner Park; Saturday, December 13, 2025: Ballincollig 22 UL Bohemian 68, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

WICKLOW (6th) v TULLOW (10th), Ashtown Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WLWLLWLWW; Tullow: LLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 39; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5; Tullow: Points: Chloe Farrell 22; Tries: Chloe Farrell 3

Preview: Former Leinster Under-18 back Millie Leonard will feature on the right wing for Wicklow against Tullow, making just the second start of her Energia All-Ireland League career. She is one of three changes made by head coach Jason Moreton who wants his charges to follow up on last month’s 36-15 win.

New Zealander Dannii Masters moves to tighthead prop, with Faye Bolger making her first league start on the loosehead side. Ciara Short returns at blindside flanker, one of the starters from Wicklow’s dominant 66-12 defeat of the Carlow outfit in the final round of the 2024/25 campaign.

While a historic first league win has remained frustratingly out of reach, it has been encouraging to see Tullow increase their spread of try scorers recently with Angela Viciano, Alex O’Brien, and Destiny Moses all touching down. Captain Grace Kelly is back at loosehead prop for their trip to Ashtown Lane.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 29, 2025: Wicklow 66 Tullow 12, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, December 13, 2025: Tullow 15 Wicklow 36, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.