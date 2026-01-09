Captain Glynn Justly Proud Of Rise Of #EnergiaAIL Newcomers Ennis

In the wider landscape of Irish rugby, breakthroughs are rarely sudden. They are usually slow burns, years of groundwork, quiet persistence, setbacks absorbed out of public view. That is what makes Ennis feel so significant right now.

Not just because they are competing in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division for the first time, but because their presence there represents something shifting beyond one season, one result, or one club.

At the centre of it all is captain Micaela Glynn, leading a Clare side that has moved from provincial ambition to national relevance in the space of a few remarkable years.

The scale of that transition still catches her by surprise. The last few months still feel surreal, as she tells IrishRugby.ie: “It’s been like a fever dream the last few months, you’re kind of waiting to wake up and rub your eyes and realise it was kind of all a dream.

“It has been hard to put it into words, in how short of a span it’s been since we’ve been in Division 2 in Munster, trying to get out of Division 2 to then getting out of Division 1.

“It was never on our radar and it just kind of came out of a shock really, but I suppose there was always such potential within the group that the belief was always kind of hiding in the back of your mind. You were always just focusing on what you had in that season.

“So, to actually be playing in the All-Ireland League now at the moment is just, it’s hard to get the words to kind of describe it, really.”

Promotion last April after defeating Enniskillen should have felt like an ending. Instead, it was the beginning of something far more demanding for Gareth O’Hanlon’s charges.

The celebrations barely had time to settle before Ennis were forced to confront the realities of stepping into the highest tier of Women’s club rugby in Ireland, a league defined by physicality, depth, and experience.

“The game that we played against Enniskillen was in April, so we didn’t really have much of a turnover,” explained Glynn. “We knew that there would be a lot more steps to be taken, a lot bigger of a pre-season and preparation for coming into the AIL.

“So, we only took the month or two off and then we were straight into the gym, and I think we’ve had a lot more preparation for this season than we would have for other seasons, as regards gym, strength and conditioning and that kind of thing, because of the league that you’re coming into.

“We knew that was a step that we had to take as a group, and everyone kind of bought in and took that step together which is the most important part.”

That collective mentality has underpinned Ennis’ debut campaign at this level. Before a whistle was blown, conversations were had, honest ones, about what the All-Ireland League would demand and how quickly standards would need to rise.

Thankfully, they benefitted from having players within their ranks like Lyndsay Clarke, Aoibhinn O’Loughlin, and Aoibheann Hahessy, who were with UL Bohemian, along with Clodagh McMahon, Emma Keane, and Saskia Conway Morrissey who also had prior AIL experience.

“Just to get to know the requirements and what was needed of us before we came into the season, we would have sat down as a group and with management and talked about that.

“I think the input of the girls who have played in this division before was definitely crucial in that. They could tell us the things that we needed to be doing, and things that other teams were doing that they had been involved with.

“All of that insight was so beneficial to us because it’s a completely new learning curve for us, so having that insight and having that information was definitely a benefit for us.”

Still, the early weeks tested confidence. The tempo was unforgiving. The margin for error was slim. Yet, somewhere inside those opening games came a quiet but important realisation.

Ennis not only competed, they built some momentum, defeating Tullow on their travels and Ballincollig in their first home match. They arrived on the scene with a purpose. After all the hard work, they seemed to belong on this national stage.

I think there’s a lot of pride, to be honest. Definitely it is overwhelming, when you take a step back and like consider the emotion, I think pride is a big thing. “It is there because we’re not on the road together that long, but having kept that core group of girls that we have and seeing how far we’ve come and what we’ve actually achieved when you take a step back, just can’t be but proud of the group of girls that we have. “Pride in what we’ve achieved and pride in ourselves with how we’ve stepped up year after year. Say our first two games, we did need to take a step back to realise like, ‘Jesus, we’re able for this, and let’s actually take this step up and let’s go for it this year and see what we can get from it’.”

From there, Ennis, who are currently seventh in the table, settled into the grind of the league. There were losses against tough opposition, as was expected, but another win arrived against Cooke on home soil before a hugely symbolic 24-all draw with Old Belvedere before Christmas.

Old Belvedere are one of the division’s traditional powerhouses, whom they face again at Ollie Campbell Park on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm). Yet, versatile forward Glynn is clear that success in this league cannot be judged solely by scorelines.

“I think for us and what we’ve definitely learned from the year is that success isn’t just what the scoreboard says, whether you have won the game or whether you’ve lost by no matter how much it is.

“We have definitely learned that success for us in this league, because it’s so competitive and because it’s such a high calibre of players, is the small little things within the game.

“Whether it is turnovers, whether it’s our lineouts or scrums improving week on week, it’s a massive area of success for us to look at rather than just a clear win or lose result.

“I think if you’re to go into the mindset of just focusing on the scoreboard and the teams that we are playing they are a high calibre, so if we were just to focus on the scoreboard and then we’d kind of be down on ourselves and not seeing the good areas that are within games.

“It’s a hugely competitive league so we’re just delighted to be able to have gotten wins on the board, and to be doing as well as we are. We are absolutely thrilled we are in the position we’re in.”

Externally, doubts existed. Newly-promoted teams often carry labels they did not choose. Traditionally a lot of teams who come into the Women’s Division need time to settle.

Wicklow, who handed Ennis their first defeat in round 3, needed time to settle and push on after coming up from Leinster Women’s rugby. Tullow last year found the going difficult.

As the newcomers on the block, Ennis were aware of the noise. Their response has been measured but firm, and Glynn, a Munster squad member this season, is hopeful they have answered those questions to date.

“With Tullow coming up last year, I think it was a hard season to come into and anytime that you’re coming up into this league, there are really established teams that have been playing at this calibre for years.

“I think to come up into it is a huge jump regardless. We would have had people doubting us and saying that, ‘Oh, they’re inexperienced’, and I do think that we have, I hope anyway, put a stop to that and proved ourselves and shown what we are capable and what kind of a team that we are.

“I think to establish the kind of team you want other people to view you as is really important, and I do think that we prove that we’re a team that don’t give up, and that we’re a team that just keep fighting no matter what way the game is going for us.”

Beyond the pitch, Ennis’ rise carries wider significance. Visibility breeds opportunity, and Glynn is conscious of the responsibility that comes with representing more than just a club.

The badge means county-wide representation, not just that of Ennis. They are flying the flag for all of Clare, growing Women’s rugby in the Banner county.

“I do think that way that we present ourselves and the way that we carry it to the club and the buy-in from the club, I hope that what we’ve achieved in the last couple of years will kind of help that buy-in and we’ll get girls playing.

“The interest has definitely grown and we hold a role that we honour and it’s with great pride that we hold it and being able to hold that torch and hopefully the girls will follow and girls start developing an interest in rugby.

“We are in Ennis, but we’re representing more than that. We’re representing our county when we’re going out week on week. I think that’s definitely a massive privilege that we do take, and we don’t take it for granted.”

As the Energia All-Ireland League season gets back underway this weekend, reflection has become part of the process. Learning is now deliberate. The pause in the season offered clarity. Nothing is being rushed. Nothing is being taken for granted.

Ennis may be new to the league, but they are no longer newcomers to belief. O’Hanlon’s eager squad are carving out a place that feels earned – one performance, one lesson, and one step at a time.

Up next a first ever trip to Anglesea Road to take on Old Belvedere. No fear, just ambition. The history makers from the Banner looking to keep shining and performing on the biggest stage against the best of the best.

“It is a massive privilege to be the first ever Clare club to be in the AIL. It’s a huge privilege and it’s not one that I take for granted,” admitted Glynn who, like Ireland internationals Aoife Considine and Edel McMahon, hails from the west Clare village of Kilmihil.

“There’s loads of people that would want to be in that role and even though there is only one captain in a team, we have a lot of leaders in the group.

“I think we’re very lucky in that regard and that not all the pressure falls on one or two people. We’re very privileged and very honoured that we have a fine group of leaders. We have a leadership group established and we all kind of hold that role of pride, for sure.

“We just take every game as it comes, and I think rather than looking too far ahead we just go week on week and try and get a good performance.

“Of course Old Belvedere is a well-established club and we don’t go against that in any way. We know what they are and we know that they have a huge calibre of players.

“I think we just have to kind of go into each game knowing the standard of players, knowing the quality that’s there, and just do our best and put up the best performance we can.”

