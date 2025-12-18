Munster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’ Live On Access Munster

The Munster ‘A’ side has been named for Friday’s Interprovincial Series clash against Leinster A at the Rockwell College 4G pitch (1.30pm, live on Access Munster).

All three of Munster A’s home games in the Interprovincial Series will be live-streamed on Access Munster, subscribe for just €4 per month here.

Friday’s game is Munster A’s second game of the competition after they came from 26-0 down to earn a thrilling 26-all draw with Leinster A when the sides met at Old Belvedere in October.

Evan O’Connell captains the side with 12 Academy and nine senior players included in the 25-man squad.

Garryowen pair Rory Woods and Billy Hayes are included among the replacements along with Shannon’s Alex Lautsou and Young Munster’s John Poland.

Shay McCarthy, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Fionn Gibbons start in the back three with Eoghan Smyth and Seán O’Brien forming the centre partnership. Jake O’Riordan and Tony Butler start in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Max Clein and Ronan Foxe pack down in the front row with Michael Foy and O’Connell in the engine room.

Seán Edogbo, Ruadhán Quinn and Luke Murphy start in the back row.

Danny Sheahan, George Hadden and Kieran Ryan provide the front row back-up with Woods, Lautsou and Hayes completing the forward cover.

Poland, Tom Wood, Gene O’Leary Kareem and Dylan Hicks are the backline replacements.

Munster A: Shay McCarthy (Young Munster); Diarmuid Kilgallen (Garryowen), Seán O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster); Tony Butler (Young Munster), Jake O’Riordan (Young Munster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster), Max Clein (Garryowen), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen); Michael Foy (Cork Constitution), Evan O’Connell (Young Munster) (C); Seán Edogbo (UCC), Ruadhán Quinn (Young Munster), Luke Murphy (Young Munster).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), George Hadden (Garryowen), Kieran Ryan (Young Munster), Rory Woods (Garryowen), Alex Lautsou (Shannon), Billy Hayes (Garryowen), John Poland (Young Munster), Tom Wood (Garryowen), Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution).