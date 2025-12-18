Ministers Announce €900,000 Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks Fund For IRFU & FAI Clubs

The Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD , and the Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD , today announced the 35 Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Football Association of Ireland (FAI) clubs that will share in a €900,000 Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks fund.

This is the second phase of Healthy Ireland’s IRFU and FAI Walking Tracks initiative, which last year allocated €1 million to improve the accessibility of pitch-side walking tracks in clubs all over Ireland.

During phase one, 22 FAI clubs and 21 IRFU clubs were funded to make upgrades to walking tracks within their grounds, enabling more people in their communities to participate in physical activity.

The IRFU and FAI have each received €450,000 under phrase two of the initiative, with successful clubs receiving grants of between €15,000 and €30,000.

The 17 IRFU clubs who have received the grant as part of phase two are: Ballyhaunis RFC, Castlebar Rugby Club, Connemara RFC, Loughrea RFC, Sligo Rugby, County Carlow Rugby Football Club, Enniscorthy Rugby Football Club, Dundalk Rugby Club, Portlaoise Rugby Club, Ratoath RFC, Bruff RFC, Dunmanway Rugby Football Club, Kilfeacle & District RFC, Scariff Rugby Club, Thomond RFC, Young Munster RFC, and Cavan Rugby Football Club.

Enhancements to walking tracks include the installation and upgrading of lighting to extend the hours of track usage, particularly during winter months, enabling more non-playing members to engage in physical activity.

The provision of walking tracks is particularly important in rural areas, where safe, well-lit walking routes may be limited.

Minister Carroll MacNeill said:

Improving the health of our population requires a collective effort. Our partnership with the IRFU and the FAI is a clear example of how working together can deliver tangible benefits for communities across Ireland. “I would like to commend clubs across the country who have already upgraded their tracks and opened their facilities to the wider community. “Their actions, along with the support of the IRFU and FAI nationally, show how practical initiatives can make a real difference.”

Minister Murnane O’Connor stated: “Healthy Ireland is very proud to continue our partnership with the IRFU and the FAI on the Walking Tracks initiative which illustrates the Healthy Ireland ethos by supporting clubs to create healthy community hubs.

“I have had the privilege of visiting some of the upgraded walking tracks and have seen and heard about the transformative benefits they have provided, not only for club members but for the wider community.

“Upgrading their tracks will enable clubs to provide a more accessible, inclusive setting for physical activity, enhancing the overall health and wellbeing of the community.

“It’s a wonderful way for clubs to engage with their communities and to encourage non-paying members to become more physically active.

“I want to express my thanks to both organisations for the considerable work involved in this process, and I look forward to seeing the progress at some of the clubs in the future.”

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts commented:

The IRFU is delighted to continue its partnership with Healthy Ireland for another year as we further develop the walking tracks programme. “In line with our focus on inclusivity, this ongoing collaboration enables even more clubs to engage directly with their local community. “By opening up facilities to offer wellbeing opportunities – providing safe, car-free spaces to walk and socially connect – rugby clubs can continue to be welcoming and inclusive environments for all.”

FAI CEO David Courell added: “The FAI welcomes the latest round of funding for the Healthy Ireland walking tracks, which have helped to make our Club Mark-accredited clubs even more accessible to communities around the country.

“It is essential that our clubs continue to enhance their facilities to provide for everyone within their local community, and that is why the roll-out of our Facility Investment Vision and Strategy and our Social and Environmental Sustainability Strategy are so important because they are having a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of so many.

“I want to thank both ministers, the Department of Health, and everyone at Healthy Ireland for their continued support with this initiative.”