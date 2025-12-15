Ireland U19 Squad Named for National Camp in HPC

The Ireland U19 squad selected to attend the upcoming national camp, in the IRFU High Performance Centre, has been named.

The U19 squad, sponsored by PWC, will attend a three day camp over the Christmas break, from 28th to 30th December.

U19 Ireland Squad



Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Alex Lautsou (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Cory O’Connor (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

Daniel O’Connell (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)

Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)

Harry O’Neil (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Waters (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Harvey Leonard (Old Belvedere RFC/IQ Rugby)

Hudson Nevin (Llandovery College/Scarlets Rugby/IQ Rugby)

James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

Leo Anic (Buccaneers RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

Louis Magee (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Bell (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Oliver Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Paddy Woods (QUB RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Sean McDonald (Presentation College, Bray/Leinster Rugby)

Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

U19 Ireland Management

Aiden McNulty – Head Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Tommy O’Donnell – Assistant Coach

Niall Annett – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Nick Lalor – Team Physio

Dr. Billy Twomey – Team Doctor

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics