Alan Gallagher Appointed Stadium Director For Aviva Stadium

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) are today pleased to announce that Alan Gallagher will become the new Stadium Director for the Aviva Stadium, replacing David French.

Gallagher joins from the Convention Centre in Dublin where he holds the role of Director of Operations. Prior to this he was Head of Stadium Operations for Croke Park.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts says: “We warmly welcome the appointment of Alan Gallagher as the new Stadium Director.

“Alan brings extensive experience from his roles at the Convention Centre Dublin and as Head of Stadium Operations in Croke Park, and he has a strong track record in delivering world-class events and outstanding visitor experiences.”

FAI CEO David Courell adds: “We are delighted to appoint Alan to lead the Aviva Stadium into the future.

“He brings a wealth of experience and is joining at a hugely exciting time as we look to reinforce the Aviva Stadium’s position as one of the nation’s most iconic venues for rugby, football, and entertainment – in particular with the stadium hosting seven key fixtures of UEFA EURO 2028 on the horizon.”

Speaking about his appointment Alan Gallagher says:

“It is a great privilege to be appointed as Stadium Director for Aviva Stadium. This venue has earned an international reputation for excellence, and I am committed to building on that success as we look to the future. With the support of the IRFU, the FAI, our dedicated team, and partners, I aim to enhance the experience for all stadium users and further strengthen Aviva Stadium’s position as a premier destination for sport and entertainment.”

David French will leave his role at the end of December, with Vincent Murphy serving in an interim capacity until Alan Gallagher assumes the position in early March.