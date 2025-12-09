Galway, Belfast And Dublin To Host Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fixtures In 2026

It is set to be a landmark Guinness Women’s Six Nations for Ireland in 2026, as Scott Bemand’s side grow the ‘Green Wave’ by playing their home fixtures in Galway, Belfast, and Dublin.

With the Aviva Stadium already confirmed for a historic clash against Scotland in May, the IRFU is today delighted to confirm Dexcom Stadium in Galway and Affidea Stadium in Belfast as host venues for Ireland’s other home Championship matches for 2026.

Ireland will open the Guinness Women’s Six Nations away to England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, April 11 (kick-off 2.25pm), before hosting Italy at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (kick-off 5.40pm), in what will be another milestone occasion for Irish Rugby.

The newly-renovated home of Connacht Rugby – which officially opens in January – will play host to its first Women’s Six Nations match, with the Ireland Women’s only previous appearance in Galway being a 15-8 victory over Canada in April 2006.

Bemand’s charges then travel to France in round 3 on Saturday, April 25 (kick-off 8.10pm), before concluding the Championship with back-to-back home games in Belfast and Dublin.

Ulster’s Affidea Stadium has staged a number of Women’s internationals in recent years, and Wales will be the visitors to Belfast in round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (kick-off 6.30pm), before Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium on the final weekend on Sunday, May 17 (kick-off 2.30pm).

The round 5 encounter will be the first ever standalone Women’s international at the home of Irish Rugby, and ticket sales are already surging for what promises to be a memorable occasion. Group tickets can now be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie.

Looking ahead to the Championship, the IRFU’s Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “As we build towards 2026, today’s announcement of the three home venues for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations further underlines the IRFU’s sustained commitment to the expansion and development of the Women’s game in Ireland.

We are determined to build on the groundswell of support the team received throughout their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign last August and September. “Confirmation that Galway, Belfast, and Dublin will host home matches in 2026 is an exciting development, ensuring the visibility of the team grows and there is accessibility to world class Women’s sport across all areas of the country.

“We look forward to working with Connacht Rugby, Ulster Rugby, and the team at the Aviva Stadium, to deliver memorable events for all our supporters, partners, and stakeholders, and building further on the positive momentum behind the ‘Green Wave’ into 2026.”

Tickets for all three of Ireland’s home games in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations are now available.

2026 GUINNESS WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS FIXTURES: