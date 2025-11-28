Newcomer Gilbert On Bench As Connacht Set Sights On Sharks

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has made five personnel changes, as well as adding the newly-arrived Sam Gilbert to the bench, for Saturday’s encounter with the Hollywoodbets Sharks at a sold-out Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm).

Connacht will play for the first time since last month’s agonising 17-15 defeat away to Munster. They sit twelfth in the BKT United Rugby Championship table, with one win from four, and their postponed match against the Scarlets rescheduled for March.

Paul Boyle captains the team again as part of an unchanged back row, alongside Sean Jansen, at number 8, and Josh Murphy. Boyle was one of the try scorers in the Ireland XV’s win over Spain three weeks ago.

It has been a productive few months for Darragh Murray on the international scene, as he followed up his Test debut for Ireland during the summer with a try-scoring appearance against Spain, and a recent call-up into the senior camp from Andy Farrell.

The south Roscommon youngster (24) will have his older brother Niall alongside him tomorrow in the second row. Connacht’s pack is completed by the 222-times capped Dave Heffernan, and props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier.

There is a completely new back-three, with one of those changes due to the significant knee injury that Byron Ralston unfortunatey sustained against Munster. He will undergo surgery next month and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Chay Mullins takes over from Ralston on the right wing, Seán Naughton will make his third start of the campaign at full-back, and Shayne Bolton starts on the left wing after training with the Ireland squad in recent weeks.

Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy continue as the westerners’ starting half-backs, and strong-running Galway pair Hugh Gavin and Cathal Forde -aged 21 and 24 respectively – will man the midfield.

Among the replacements is new signing Sam Gilbert (pictured above). The versatile Highlanders back will make his debut for the province if called upon, while Bundee Aki is also set to be involved, fresh from his exploits with Ireland during the November internationals.

Unavailable due to injury are fellow internationals Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, and Mack Hansen – all of whom will be further assessed next week – as well as Shamus Hurley-Langton, Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, David Hawkshaw, and Oisín McCormack, plus long-term absentees Ralston, Oisín Dowling, and Temi Lasisi.

Tomorrow night’s match against the Sharks is sold out so supporters are asked not to attend without a valid ticket. A number of tickets are on sale for Connacht’s remaining home games of 2025 against Black Lion and Ulster. Click here for details.

“Tomorrow is the start of a really important block for us, as we build on the first four games and aim to set ourselves up for success come the end of the season,” commented Lancaster.

“Like any South African side, the Sharks have a good mix of power up front and skill out wide, so we have to trust the processes we’ve worked on in the last few weeks, and feed off the support of the home crowd.

“We’ve a few injuries to content with, but on the flipside we can bring Sam Gilbert into the matchday squad for the first time.

“He has settled in well since his arrival and his skill set and versatility in the back-line will be a big asset for us.”

CONNACHT (v Hollywoodbets Sharks): Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Seán O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Bundee Aki, Sam Gilbert.