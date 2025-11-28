EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 7 Previews

There is a monster Munster derby in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top-flight on Saturday, as Young Munster lock horns with Cork Constitution. All four of the other matches are in Dublin, including the meeting of reigning champions Clontarf and second-placed Terenure College.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLONTARF (3rd) v TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LWWWWW; Terenure College: WLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 47; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 5; Terenure College: Points: Dan Martin 30; Tries: Dan Martin 6

Preview: These teams have looked a bit like two inmovable objects in recent weeks. Clontarf have strung together five wins on the trot, as well as qualifying for the upcoming Energia Bateman Cup final. Terenure College have won four on the bounce, chief amongst them the Dublin 6W derby.

Clontarf’s twin towers, Fionn Gilbert and Alan Spicer, are reunited in the second row, with Ross Deegan, Daniel Hawkshaw, and Ben Griffin the other changes. They have some heavy artillery on the bench in the form of young Leinster props Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth.

Terenure won 28-10 when they last visited Castle Avenue in the league. They will have Leinster starlet Caspar Gabriel on the bench tomorrow. Chris Cosgrave continues at out-half, John Devine and Pa Ryan have been added to the back-line, and Oisin Shannon and Darragh Brooks feature up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Clontarf 10 Terenure College 28, Castle Avenue; Saturday, March 1, 2025: Terenure College 15 Clontarf 17, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

LANSDOWNE (4th) v BALLYNAHINCH (5th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: WLLWWW; Ballynahinch: WLWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 33; Tries: Andy Marks 5; Ballynahinch: Points: Ethan Graham 30; Tries: Ethan Graham 6

Preview: Lansdowne make five changes to the team that won convincingly at Old Belvedere, with the likes of Max Deegan and Charlie Tector returning to BKT United Rugby Championship action with Leinster. They have had some enthralling encounters with Ballynahinch in recent seasons.

The County Down side won 27-25 at Lansdowne twelve months ago, thanks to Conor Rankin’s late penalty. They returned to winning ways in Nenagh last time out, and Ulster’s James Humphreys and Marcus Rea will both start tomorrow, along with recent debutant Sam Warwick at number 8.

Harry O’Riordan, George Morris, Hardus van Eeden, and Paul Wilson are all promoted from Lansdowne’s bench, while former captain Cillian Redmond returns on the right wing. Among their replacements are former Connacht centre Tom Daly and Tom Roche, who both played Sevens rugby for Ireland.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Lansdowne 25 Ballynahinch 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Ballynahinch 21 Lansdowne 24, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

OLD BELVEDERE (9th) v UCD (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLLLL; UCD: LWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 40; Tries: Ryan McMahon 3; UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 38; Tries: Duinn Maguire 4

Preview: Old Belvedere’s slide continued with a five-try defeat to Lansdowne, although the 25-point margin was not a true tail of how competitive a fixture it was. With tomorrow’s opponents UCD sitting just above them in the table, this is a crunch match for Quenton O’Neale’s charges.

‘Belvo are boosted by the return of captain Calum Dowling and top scorer David Wilkinson, who joins Hugh O’Sullivan at half-back. UCD last visited their near neighbours in the league back in February 2017, when they prevailed 20-9 with current director of rugby Emmet MacMahon in the second row.

MacMahon’s young guns produced a massive result a fortnight ago, overcoming Young Munster with plenty to spare (34-12). They will be striving to maintain those performance levels, with captain Dan Barron leading by example. He has played all 480 minutes so far and has the most lineout takes in the division (48).

Recent League Meetings – Friday, November 25, 2016: UCD 23 Old Belvedere 11, UCD Bowl; Friday, February 3, 2017: Old Belvedere 9 UCD 20, Anglesea Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st) v NENAGH ORMOND (10th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WWWWWL; Nenagh Ormond: LLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 78; Tries: Ruairi Shields, Mick O’Gara 3 each; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore 3

Preview: St. Mary’s College had a week to mull over the loss of their unbeaten record to Terenure. They are heavy favourites to win this top-versus-bottom battle with Nenagh Ormond. In notable positional switches, Dan Goggin reverts to the centre, and the prolific Mick O’Gara moves to out-half.

Ronan Watters captains Mary’s in the absence of Conor Dean, and Ireland Sevens international Aaron O’Sullivan slots back in on the left wing for the league leaders. Held try-less last time out by Ballynahinch, bottom side Nenagh have nine points to make up on Old Belvedere above them.

Munster’s Sean O’Brien will line out on the left wing for Nenagh, following in the footsteps of his provincial colleague Roman Salanoa. Nicky Irwin swaps back in at scrum half, and player-coach Derek Corcoran has brought Sean Frawley, Kevin Seymour, and Joe Coffey into the pack.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (6th), Tom Clifford Park (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LLLLWL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry, Shane O’Leary, Shay McCarthy 25 each; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry, Shay McCarthy 5 each; Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 26; Tries: Jack Kelleher 5

Preview: It is rare for Cork Constitution to lose three league games in a row. Indeed, they only lost five during the 2024/25 regular season, and four when they crowned champions in 2024. Young Munster have also had some mixed form of late, with a 22-13 victory over ‘Belvo their only success.

It has to be full steam ahead for both teams as the Christmas break approaches. Munster’s Josh Wycherley and Evan O’Connell will bolster the Cookies’ pack tomorrow. Shay McCarthy and Hubert Gilvarry, with five tries between them, will carry plenty of threat in the back-three.

On his return from injury, Munster Academy forward Michael Foy will make his league debut for Cork Constitution. He joins Cian Barry in the second row, while Billy Scannell replaces Danny Sheahan at hooker, and Sean French and Eoghan Smyth team up again as the centre pairing.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Cork Constitution 25 Young Munster 5, Temple Hill; Saturday, March 22, 2025: Young Munster 23 Cork Constitution 30, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

The top three teams in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B are all on the road in round 7, including third-placed Dublin University who visit Garryowen, the side just below them. Instonians make the short trip to Dub Lane to play local rivals Queen’s University.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (7th) v UCC (10th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWWL; UCC: LLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 40; Tries: Matthew Dwan, Harry Waters, Ciarán Mangan, Eoin de Buitléar, Shane Jennings 2 each; UCC: Points: Charlie O’Shea 26; Tries: Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Christopher Barrett, Kamil Nowak 3 each

Preview: A buoyant UCC team, fresh from their Colours win over Queen’s University, will be tricky opponents for a Blackrock College side looking to right the wrongs of their 32-20 loss to Naas. That game got away from James Blaney’s men in the end, putting a halt to their three-match winning run.

Leinster’s Ciarán Mangan returns at inside centre for ‘Rock, and Ireland U-20 hooker Lee Fitzpatrick, James Burke, and Dave Fortune are the three changes in the forwards. UCC have unsurprisingly stuck largely to the winning formula from the last round, but there is an eye-catching name at number 8.

An Ireland debutant in the summer, Munster’s Alex Kendellen will make his return from ankle surgery in the UCC back row. The last current Men’s international player to play for College was Donal Lenihan in 1980. Captain Sam O’Sullivan and Gene O’Leary Kareem are back from injury, and Ben O’Connor and Sean Edogbo also feature.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Blackrock College 25 UCC 5, Stradbrook; Saturday, January 18, 2025: UCC 26 Blackrock College 17, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (6th) v NAAS (8th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LWWWLL; Naas: LLLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 37; Tries: Glen Faloon, James McCormick 4 each; Naas: Points: Paddy Taylor 48; Tries: Paddy Taylor 5

Preview: When City of Armagh last met Naas in Division 1B three seasons ago, they won twice and put a combined 70 points on them. Following back-to-back recent defeats, Chris Parker’s side would love a quick return to form against the Cobras, who have won two of their last three games.

Behind an unchanged Armagh pack, Nick Murray pairs up with Owen O’Kane at half-back, and Rocky Olsen and Matthew Hooks also come into the back-line. Winning at the Palace Grounds would represent another big step in the right direction for Naas, who have climbed out of the bottom two.

For the Kildare men, Jack Sheridan shifts to full-back with Charlie Sheridan joining top scorer Paddy Taylor (48 points) in midfield. Johne Murphy has handed starts to David O’Sullivan, John King, and Darragh Murphy, the latter taking over from the injured Eoin Walsh at the base of the scrum.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 3, 2022: City of Armagh 38 Naas 27, Palace Grounds; Saturday, January 21, 2023: Naas 5 City of Armagh 32, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

GARRYOWEN (4th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (3rd), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WDWLLW; Dublin University: WLWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tom Wood, Lachlan Stewart 21 each; Tries: Des Fitzgerald, Alex Wood 4 each; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 55; Tries: Noah Byrne 6

Preview: Garryowen are yet to put together back-to-back league wins since their relegation from Division 1A. Nonetheless, the manner of their five-try victory in Armagh should have them in good stead for this important block, as they look to strengthen their standing in the top four.

Their visitors tomorrow, Dublin University, are just one place and one point better off. They have improvements to make after a disappointing reversal at the hands of Old Wesley. Noah Byrne and Johnny O’Sullivan return from Ireland U-20 duty, starting in the back-three.

Hugo Lynch, Kevin Jackson, and prop Arthur O’Rahilly are Trinity’s other changes, while Joe Finn joins Finn McCall in Garryowen’s engine room, fresh from making his Ireland U-20 debut against South Africa. Most of the Light Blues’ alterations are in the back-line, which is led by Lachlan Stewart and Luca Cleary.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 1, 2022: Garryowen 14 Dublin University 50, Dooradoyle; Saturday, April 15, 2023: Dublin University 66 Garryowen 14, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Garryowen to win

HIGHFIELD (5th) v OLD WESLEY (1st), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWLLWL; Old Wesley: WWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 30; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene, Jamie Shanahan, Noah Patterson 2 each; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 70; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 5

Preview: Old Wesley have opened up a two-point lead at the summit, with their only blip so far being a loss on the road to Instonians. Highfield almost halted Inst’s longstanding home record in the last round, the narrow defeat leaving them with a record of three wins in six outings.

Luke O’Connor, the former Wexford Wanderers and Lansdowne forward, is Old Wesley’s only change. He takes over from Dan Campbell at blindside flanker. Leinster Academy duo Paidi Farrell and Billy Corrigan both start again, the former having run in an intercept try against Trinity.

Highfield player-coach James Cronin is set for an impact role off the bench. There are two changes to the starting line-up, with Luke Kingston selected on the left wing and Aidan Keane filling the blindside flanker berth. The Cork side have won two of their three home games so far this season.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Old Wesley 55 Highfield 14, Energia Park; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Highfield 13 Old Wesley 6, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (9th) v INSTONIANS (2nd), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: LDLLWL; Instonians: WWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Daniel Green, Henry Walker 25 each; Tries: Henry Walker 5; Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson, Ruairi O’Farrell 21 each; Tries: Bradley McNamara 4

Preview: The ‘Bel Clasico’ brings together two teams currently at opposite ends of the table. Queen’s University emerged without any points from their trip down to Cork a fortnight ago, while Instonians moved up one place to second after edging out Highfield in a titanic four-try tussle.

Injuries have hampered Queen’s in the build-up, but they are expected to have Ulster’s Charlie Irvine and Henry Walker, who has scored five tries so far, in their side. This match brings back memories of the 2024 Bank of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup final which Inst won 36-26 after extra-time.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.