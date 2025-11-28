EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 7 Previews

After their unbeaten run was ended by UL Bohemian, Galwegians will bid to bounce back at home to Old Belvedere in another crucial encounter. A big battle awaits between Tullow and Ballincollig at Blackgates, with both teams chasing an elusive win.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

WICKLOW (7th) v UL BOHEMIAN (1st), Ashtown Lane, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WLWLLW; UL Bohemian: WWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 27; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5; UL Bohemian: Points: Caitríona Finn 66; Tries: Alana McInerney 11

Preview: Wicklow welcome back Vicky Elmes Kinlan for the visit of the reigning champions and current table toppers. Robyn Johnston, who replaces the injured Beth Roberts, and Elmes Kinlan form the 10-12 axis, with the pacy Roisin Stone reverting to the right wing.

Caoimhe Molloy and Valerie Conyard join co-captain Eimear Douglas in Wicklow’s front row, just over a year on from their 59-19 defeat at home to UL Bohemian. The Red Robins ran in nine tries that day, and had a 14-point kicking contribution from Caitríona Finn, the league’s current top scorer (66 points).

UL Bohs are without leading try scorer Alana McInerney (11 tries), Aoife Corey, and Lucia Linn who are on Ireland Sevens duty in Dubai. They have the squad depth to cope with those back-three losses, though, with lock Aoibhe O’Flynn even showing her versatility on the wing last month.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Wicklow 19 UL Bohemian 59, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, February 8, 2025: UL Bohemian 68 Wicklow 21, UL 4G pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v ENNIS (6th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWWWWW; Ennis: WWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 45; Tries: Maggie Boylan 9; Ennis: Points: Aoibhín Donnelly 20; Tries: Aoibhín Donnelly 4

Preview: Ireland international Méabh Deely comes in at full-back for in-form Blackrock College, as one of seven personnel changes. She has left the IRFU Women’s High Performance Programme in the aftermath of the Rugby World Cup, but remains a player of national interest.

Deely replaces Kate Farrell McCabe who is away in Dubai with the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad. This is the first of three trips to the capital for Gareth O’Hanlon’s Ennis side, who impressed with three wins during the opening third of the regular season, scoring 13 tries in the process.

Megan O’Connor, Clodagh McMahon, and tighthead prop Saoirse Reidy come into the Ennis starting XV. Winger Aoibhín Donnelly is no longer a secret weapon following her four tries against Cooke, while a rejigged Blackrock pack has captain Hannah O’Connor switching to the second row.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

COOKE (9th) v RAILWAY UNION (5th), Shaw’s Bridge

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWLLLL; Railway Union: LLLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden, Amanda Morton 10 each; Tries: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden 2 each; Railway Union: Points: Claire Boles 35; Tries: Claire Boles 7

Preview: A three-try second-half fightback was not enough for Cooke away to Ennis. There were notable positives to take out of the game, not least Ilse van Staden’s brace of tries, and the performances of Ireland Under-20 prop Sophie Barrett, Maebh Clenaghan, and Georgia Boyce.

Tomorrow’s assignment looks a very tough one for Brian McLaughlin’s charges, considering Railway Union’s recent form and the history between these sides. Railway racked up big scores in their two matches against Cooke last season, and will want to continue their rise up the table.

There are five changes to the Railway starting XV from their 48-7 success against Wicklow in the last round. The Ireland-capped Leah Tarpey features at full-back this week, with Sarah O’Donnell also added to the back-three. Kirstie Stevenson, Grace Jackson, and new flanker Miyu Kojima come into the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Cooke 0 Railway Union 115, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Railway Union 71 Cooke 5, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

GALWEGIANS (2nd) v OLD BELVEDERE (4th), Crowley Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Galwegians: WWWWWL; Old Belvedere: WLLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy, Jemima Adams Verling 35 each; Tries: Niamh Murphy, Jemima Adams Verling 7 each; Old Belvedere: Points: Robyn O’Connor 40; Tries: Robyn O’Connor 8

Preview: The disappointment of Galwegians’ loss to UL Bohemian was lifted by the news of Ailish Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling’s central contracts with the IRFU Women’s High Performance Programme. Adams Verling is a notable absentee from tomorrow’s teamsheet, nonetheless.

Stacy Hanley takes over from the 19-year-old at number 8, with Dolores Hughes’ inclusion in the back row the only personnel change made by ‘Wegians. The Blue Belles won last season’s corresponding fixture 17-10, setting on their way by tries from Kila Curran Coleman and Emily Foley.

Old Belvedere make the trip out west without eight-try centre Robyn O’Connor, who is in Sevens action along with Katie Corrigan, Katie Whelan, and Amy Larn. ‘Belvo boss Fiona Hayes has made seven changes, including starts for Ireland U-18 international Leah Nealon and Kate Ballance on the wings.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 7, 2024: Old Belvedere 34 Galwegians 7, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, January 18, 2025: Galwegians 17 Old Belvedere 10, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

TULLOW (10th) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LLLLLL; Ballincollig: LLWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: Chloe Farrell 10; Tries: Chloe Farrell 2; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 18; Tries: Aoife Madigan, Eve Prendergast, Grace Kingston 3 each

Preview: A result here for either team would come as a massive fillip at the start of the last block of matches before Christmas. Four points currently separate them, with Tullow winless but picking up two bonus points. They were beaten 26-10 by Ballincollig when they last hosted them.

Props Anna O’Neill and Gabby Cuddy are two of the changes for Tullow, who are boosted by the return of vice-captain and centre Sara Rennick. In the absence of Aoife Madigan, Anna Kavanagh will captain Ballincollig from the second row as they chase their first away victory of the season.

A reshuffled ‘Collig back row has promising youngster Orlaith Morrissy, an Ireland U-18 international, packing down at number 8, and Aoibheann McGrath comes in at openside flanker. Olivia Hay Mulvihill will don the number 1 jersey, and Grace Kingston is back on the right wing.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Tullow 10 Ballincollig 26, Blackgates; Saturday, March 8, 2025: Ballincollig 34 Tullow 12, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballincollig to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.