Connacht And Ulster URC Fixtures Rescheduled For March

The postponed round 2 matches in the BKT United Rugby Championship have been rescheduled and will now take place in March.

Connacht v Scarlets and Edinburgh v Ulster will both be played on Friday, March 13, with kick-off times of 7.45pm.

Stuart Lancaster’s men, who sit twelfth in the table after four games, will host the Scarlets at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in Galway, with TG4 as the host broadcaster.

Currently fifth following three early-season victories, Ulster will travel to face Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium in the Scottish capital. There will be live coverage on Premier Sports.

In confirming these fixtures, the league acknowledges the considerable challenges involved around venue availability, player welfare, and broadcast scheduling.

The BKT URC would like to thank all key stakeholders for their collaboration in delivering a solution that works for teams, broadcasters, and fans.

BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2 RESCHEDULED FIXTURES:

Friday, March 13 –

CONNACHT v SCARLETS, Dexcom Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm

Live on: TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

EDINBURGH v ULSTER, Hive Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm

Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv