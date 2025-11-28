EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 7 Previews

It is a mouth-watering return to Division 2 action in the Energia All-Ireland League , as a number of top-four tussles and local derby matches are down for decision this weekend.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

SHANNON (4th) v GALWAY CORINTHIANS (2nd), Thomond Park back pitch, 1.30pm

BANBRIDGE (10th) v DUNGANNON (3rd), Rifle Park

CASHEL (7th) v GREYSTONES (6th), Spafield

MU BARNHALL (1st) v BALLYMENA (8th), Parsonstown

OLD CRESCENT (9th) v WANDERERS (5th), Takumi Park

If the first six games of the season served as an indication of how tight Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland league can be, then this next block of games to Christmas will slowly craft out the title, top four and relegation battles.

MU Barnhall remain unbeaten, and could stretch their lead, with Galway Corinthians and Shannon meeting this weekend.

After so many years of heartbreak to end the campaign, MU Barnhall are out to deliver a title this season. 2019-20 still stings, top of the table before Covid shut down the season, they are home to Ballymena this weekend, hoping to keep on this winning run.

The Kildare men continue to set the pace, and at both ends of the field have been impressive. It is no overnight success story, they are hungry to do the job this season, and have assembled a squad, with Neil Byrne, Shane Mallon, Nick Doggett, and Keith Farrell scoring for fun.

Ballymena are on the other side of the coin and sit just outside the relegation zone going into this weekend. Their impressive display against Cashel last time out dragged them out of the relegation zone, they are yet to win away this season, and lost here 31-10 back in March.

A huge offering in the top four race is the meeting of Shannon and Galway Corinthians, which kicks off the weekend with a 1.30pm kick-off on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

Shannon have won consecutive games going into this weekend’s affair, and hold fourth spot with plenty of teams staking their claim behind them. Points are a premium in this early season race, and the Limerick men will be hopeful they can make it three wins from four on home soil.

January of 2015 was the last time these two faced each other, with Shannon coming out 15-12 winners in Coonagh. They had also won the reverse tie earlier in the season, but this will very much be a different ball game a decade later.

Corinthians were pushed to the brink by Wanderers to record back to back wins last time out, and like Shannon are battle hardened going into a big eight pointer.

For the first time this season Dungannon are coming into a game off the back of a defeat, and playing an Ulster derby clash against Banbridge in Rifle Park, certainly is a tough one for both sides.

Banbridge remain bottom off the table, but are coming into a game in form for the first time, winning their last game, their first of the season. A contrasting narrative on the form for both, but Banbridge will certainly be wary of what their opponents are like.

The pair did meet back in August in the Ulster Senior Cup, Banbridge winning well 26-5, but Dungannon have evolved since that day. December of 2014 was their last All Ireland League meeting, a 57-10 defeat for Dungannon on home soil. One defeat will not deter them from turning things around this weekend to reignite their title and promotion credentials.

After coming so close to getting a result away to Corinthians last time out, Wanderers are back on the road this weekend, as they take on Old Crescent in Takumi Park.

October of 2017 the last time Wanderers headed south to face Old Crescent, and the Limerick men won narrowly 20-19 that day. How they would love a similar outcome this weekend. Four defeats in a row after winning their opening two, they are hoping to get a result to move them outside of the bottom two.

Wanderers will be wary of their opponents performances on home soil, but were coming into their last game off the back of two high scoring wins, and will still have the momentum despite their 19-18 loss to Corinthians.

After losing both meetings with Old Crescent in the 2017-18 season, this renewal of acquaintances will be an interesting one.

For the third season in a row, Cashel and Greystones are set to serve up another hard-fought battle, as the pair continue to chase for the top four this weekend in Spafield.

Cashel sit seventh in the table going into this weekend’s affair, but a result could put them into the top four, results elsewhere will determine that.

A win, a draw, and a loss in their respective results in their last three games, they are trying to nail down some form to push for top four once again.

In their last four meetings with Cashel, Greystones have failed to pick up a result. Their best result came last season at home, picking up two bonus points in a 25-22 defeat. Spafield has been a tough venue, and off the back of two defeats, their form is no more better than their opponents.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

SLIGO (6th) v UL BOHEMIAN (2nd), Hamilton Park

CLOGHER VALLEY (5th) v NAVAN (10th), the Cran

GALWEGIANS (1st) v ENNISCORTHY (8th), Crowley Park

MALONE (3rd) v BUCCANEEERS (9th), Gibson Park

RAINEY (7th) v SKERRIES (4th), Hatrick Park

While Galwegians have opened a lead at the summit of the Division 2B table, it remains largely compact behind them in the race for top four. UL Bohemian, Malone and Skerries, will be hoping to secure wins this weekend to hold their place in a tough Division.

Six wins in a row, all coming by bonus point, Galwegians have really set the pace in Division 2B so far this season, but cannot be too complacent as Enniscorthy make the trip to Crowley Park.

After their eyebrow raising win over UL Bohemian last time out, Wegians certainly have a target on their backs to keep this streak going, if they are to stake their claim to move up to 2A next season. With 224 points tallied this season, so one has come close to them, and bolstering the best defensive record, they have deserved their place at the summit.

These two have had many great battles in recent seasons, but Crowley Park has been a tough place for Scorthy in their last two trips, losing here 22-13 back in November of 2023, and 41-18 in December of 2022, when they both were last in 2B. Four defeats in a row, have the Wexford men searching for a result to turn the tide.

Kicking off the weekend’s action in the Division at 2pm, Sligo welcome UL Bohemian out west, as the hosts look to stake their claim again for top four, while UL Bohs look to return to winning ways.

Sligo started the season in frantic fashion, but since then have suffered three defeats in a row, twice losing at home to Clogher Valley and Malone. The Westerners won here back in April, and will be hoping they can do the business once again.

The Red Robins are picking themselves up from their first defeat of the season last time out, and one loss on their record will not knock them off their stride. The Limerick men have proved a tough competitor this season, and have had some notable wins over Sligo in recent seasons.

In a period of mixed form in their last five outings, Malone continue to hold down a place in the top four, and having returned to winning ways last time out, will hope the first of back to back home games results in further points.

Buccaneers make the trip to Gibson Park, with Malone hoping to claim the scalp of another Connacht side this weekend. The Ulstermen impressed out West last time out with a 35-19 win, as Tane Hotham starred with a hat trick.

A first meeting between the pair since February of 2023, that came in Division 1B, and the pair had a closely fought battle in Dubarry Park, with Buccs winning 27-24, they also won well here 35-18 earlier that season, and continue to chase a second win of the season, and will have form despite a narrow 25-23 loss to Skerries last time out.

Unbeaten in their last four games, Skerries have gone about their business well to move into the top four race, and have another tough task this weekend to continue this form away to Rainey.

Hatrick Park is always a tough venue to go to, but Rainey have only won once on home soil this season, along with two close battles with Clogher Valley and Sligo. A mixed start to the season has seen them win just twice thus far, both wins have followed each other and they are unbeaten going into this clash.

Skerries last won here back in December of 2023, but fell to a 34-5 defeat last January. The Goats have defeated Enniscorthy, Malone and Buccaneers in their last four games, along with a draw with Navan, a battle of two inform teams will be an interesting one.

Sitting just outside the top four race is a Clogher Valley side waiting to pounce. If Malone or Skerries failed to pick up a result this weekend and Valley can get a bonus point win over Navan, it would put them in good shape to contest a top four place approaching Christmas.

The Cran faithful have yet to be treated to a home win this season, the Ulster side have won three times on the road this season, but at home it has not clicked for them. Ahead of their first ever meeting with Navan in the All Ireland League, it will be an interesting one.

Navan sit bottom of the table going into this weekend, and with one win in their last fives game, are in a poor run of form going into this game. A win away to Buccs at the start of the month is their only win of the season, and while they battled well away to Rainey, it proved not to be.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYCLARE (9th) v DOLPHIN (8th), the Cloughan

BECTIVE RANGERS (3rd) v MALAHIDE (10th), Energia Park

BRUFF (6th) v BELFAST HARLEQUINS (7th), Kilballyowen Park

MIDLETON (4th) v CLONMEL (2nd), Towns Park

MONKSTOWN (5th) v THOMOND (1st), Sydney Parade

Very little separates the teams at the top end of the Division 2C table as action returns this weekend. Thomond, Clonmel and Bective Rangers are all aiming for points this weekend to aid their title charge, while Midleton lead a chasing pack hoping to close the gap.

After their first loss of the season last time out, Thomond look to just themselves off as they make an away trip to Monkstown this weekend.

The last time these two played each other it was to stake a claim for promotion back into the All Ireland League in April 2025, Monkstown winning the semi-final 33-17. After their long time in the wilderness, and while 2B rugby is a guarantee next season, the Dubliners still have ambitions of fighting for the league title this season, and have form once again having won their last outing.

Thomond’s hopes again were dashed by Monkstown back then, and while it took another year to finally mark their return, they have not looked like a side who played junior rugby for the last couple of seasons. A narrow 24-22 defeat to Clonmel the only mark on an impressive return, winning five out of their last six, all with a bonus point.

Just three points separates Clonmel from top spot in the table going into this weekend, their away Munster derby trip to Midleton is a vital one to pick up points.

Midleton’s home record however has been outstanding. They went through the entirety of last season having not lost on home soil, with March of 2024 the last time they were beaten here. After their narrow 24-22 defeat to Belfast Harlequins last time out, the Towns Park faithful will hope for a better result.

While the hosts have an impressive record here, Clonmel have found it a tough venue to visit in recent seasons. They lost here 24-20 last December, marking four defeats in a row since their win here in 2019. The Tipp men will certainly make life difficult for the home side and this could go right down to the wire.

Following their third win in a row last time out, Bective Rangers continue to impress this season, and hope to claim victory in a Dublin derby clash with Malahide to stake their claim at the top end of the table.

A 22-22 draw was the outcome when the pair last met in the All Ireland League back in April of 2018, Bective were relegated at the end of that season, and will be out to win this long awaited rematch. The Donnybrook outfit have won all their home ties this season, and have a lot of momentum going into this clash.

For the first time since January of this year, Malahide are going into a game off the back of a win, and with that bit of momentum, they hope it can turn the tide in moving them out of the drop zone. Having not won on the road since March of 2024, they hope to end another streak this weekend.

If last season is anything to go by, then the meeting of Bruff and Belfast Harlequins this weekend is a game that once again could go right down to the wire.

In their two meetings last term, just two points separated the teams. Quins won here 7-5 last October, with Bruff winning the reverse game 17-15. With three wins in their last five games, Bruff are well capable of getting a result, and at home they are yet to lose this season.

Belfast Harlequins have picked up one win on the road this season, and coming into the game off the back of a hard earned 24-22 win over Midleton, they will hope they can deliver another performance, as their last trip to Limerick ended with a 55-10 loss to Thomond.

At the bottom end of the table, Ballyclare sit just inside the relegation zone, and host a Dolphin side in The Cloughan, who are hoping to push their way further from a relegation dog fight.

Three points separates the two in the table, and with Ballyclare in hot pursuit, they will hope home advantage can get them over the line. The hosts defeated Dolphin here in January 25-22, but this season have delivered just one win, which came at home to Bruff in Round 4.

The Leesiders will fancy their chances ahead of the long drive up north, after consecutive defeats, Dolphin have found themselves closer to the drop zone. No away win so far this season has them looking to turn things around this weekend, their last away win came in March of this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.