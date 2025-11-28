Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Previews

The semi-finals are upon us in the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup . There are two blockbluster clashes on Sunday as three-in-a-row winners MU Barnhall host Queen’s University, and Enniskillen, who were beaten semi-finalists in 2023, travel to Tuam.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Sunday, November 30

Kick-off 2pm unless stated –

MU BARNHALL v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY, Parsonstown

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Season’s Record: MU Barnhall: Won 60-12 away to Shannon; Queen’s University: Won 44-5 away to Creggs

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Top Scorers – MU Barnhall: Points: Amy Rushton 25; Tries: Amy Rushton 3; Queen’s University: Points: Molly Swanson 15; Tries: Molly Swanson 3

Preview: No one has set the scene in this competition like MU Barnhall have since the inaugural 2022/23 campaign, and they are gunning for their fourth title. This rematch of their 2023 quarter-final against Queen’s University, which they won 32-0, should be a much tighter affair.

MU Barnhall will be hungry to get over the line in this one, their last competitive game was on November 9 when they drew 29-all with Navan in the Leinster League. The Kildare outfit boast a hugely strong All-Ireland Junior Cup pedigree, and will look to shake off any rust quickly.

Leinster underage star Amy Rushton starred with a 25-point haul in Barnhall’s 60-12 victory away to Shannon at the quarter-final stage. Emma Brogan, who was capped by Leinster at senior level this season, and Lia Branigan both crossed twice.

Experience remains on the side of Barnhall, the Leinster-capped Katelynn Doran and out-half Órfhlaith Murray captained the team to success last season, and continue to lead the charge this year.

Queen’s University will be aiming to avenge that quarter-final loss from three seasons ago. The Belfast side spent a couple of seasons away from this competition, but have been motoring along nicely in the Ulster Premiership of late, and their Junior Cup quarter-final win away to Creggs showcased just how strong they are.

While Barnhall have not played a game for three weeks, Queen’s dusted off the cobwebs with an impressive 46-5 result away to Ballynahinch on Tuesday, as a long wait for a game in Ulster came to an end.

All eyes will be on their hat-trick hero from the match against Creggs, Molly Swanson. She was in inspired form that day, while the Ulster-capped Ciara Fitzsimons crossed for a pair of tries as they won 44-5 against the highly-rated Connacht outfit.

A game of tight margins and no second chances, Queen’s will certainly arrive at Parsonstown as underdogs, and cannot be written off despite their opponents’ lofty status in this national competition. Nonetheless, Barnhall have the experience to make it count.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: MU Barnhall to win

TUAM v ENNISKILLEN, Garraun Park

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Season’s Record: Tuam: Won 80-24 away to Tralee; Enniskillen: Won 49-12 at home to Balbriggan

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Top Scorers – Tuam: Points: Emma Burns 20; Tries: Keanah Irons, Rochelle Connolly 3 each; Enniskillen: Points: Sarah Teague 15; Tries: Sarah Teague 3

Preview: A year can certainly change a lot. Last October these two teams met in a quarter-final. Enniskillen were beaten 22-7 by the then Tuam/Oughterard side, and just over twelve months later the pair are looking to make the final.

Tuam, who are looking to reach their second All-Ireland Junior Cup decider, have been in this boat before. They exited the competition at this point to Malone last season. They fell short to Barnhall in the 2024 final, losing 15-6, and have been aiming to get back and have another crack since.

Captained by Niamh Corless and Karly Tierney (pictured below), Tuam impressed away to Tralee in the last-eight, with former Connacht Under-18 player Keanah Irons grabbing a hat-trick, as did Rochelle Connolly who has also featured with the province.

Out-half Emma Burns tallied up 20 points from the tee that day, and her accurate goal-kicking is another weapon in their locker.

The Galway side are unbeaten so far in their Connacht League campaign. Last weekend they ran out 40-8 winners over Southeast Galway Warriors, providing a confidence boost head into their semi-final showdown with Enniskillen.

Enniskillen will arrive in equally as impressive form. Unbeaten in Ulster to date, and with a 60-0 triumph Dungannon in their most recent outing, they are a team that went close to getting promoted to the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division last season.

Powerful young prop Sophie Barrett, who turns 22 in February, has been on the radar for a shot at senior international level with Ireland, and is a big player for Skins to have in their squad.

All eyes were on number 8 Sarah Teague who ran in a hat-trick of tries in their 49-12 quarter-final win at home to Balbriggan last month. Centre Zara Flack is also a player to watch out for, and she touched down twice against the Dubliners.

Influential scrum-half Sophie Meeke scored all seven of Enniskillen’s points in the knockout defeat to Tuam last season, and knocked over three conversions and a penalty when they came up against Balbriggan.

It could all go down to the wire between these two. Enniskillen have had to grind out narrow wins in the past. They beat Barnhall 3-0 last March in their push for an All-Ireland League place. Tuam have had to do similar in terms of fighting for tight results, and the hurt from last year can only fuel them further.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Tuam to win

Past Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Finals –

2023 – Tullamore 12 MU Barnhall 38

2024 – Tuam/Oughterard 6 MU Barnhall 15

2025 – Malone 7 MU Barnhall 41

