Munster Welcome Back Five Internationals Along With Edogbo

Munster will have five returning Ireland internationals in their starting line-up when they host the DHL Stormers at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here .

The much-anticipated BKT United Rugby Championship top of the table clash will see the two unbeaten teams go head-to-head, with only three points separating the pair from Glasgow Warriors in third place.

Tadhg Beirne, who played every minute of Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series campaign, is back to captain Munster in the same week that he was included in the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team for 2025.

Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Tom Farrell, and Tom Ahern also return for Clayton McMillan’s men. Centre Farrell earned his second Ireland cap last Saturday, coming off the bench against South Africa.

Head coach McMillan has made seven personnel changes to the team that won 17-15 against Connacht. Shane Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Thaakir Abrahams, and Alex Nankivell are the players retained in the back-line.

John Ryan, making his third successive start at tighthead prop, is joined in the front row by Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron, who has recovered from a neck injury.

Packing down alongside Ahern in the engine room will be Fineen Wycherley, a key cog in the Munster pack under McMillan. He has started all five of the province’s URC fixtures so far this season, playing in all but 19 minutes of these games.

Jack O’Donoghue, who captain Munster to victory against Connacht and Argentina XV, shifts to openside flanker. Beirne is back on the blindside, and number 8 Gavin Coombes completes the back row.

Edwin Edogbo and John Hodnett are both back to full fitness, providing forward cover on the bench alongside the front row trio of Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, and Academy tighthead Ronan Foxe.

Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, and Dan Kelly are the back-line replacements, with centre Kelly part of the five-man Munster contingent that played in the Ireland XV’s 61-24 triumph over Spain three weeks ago.

MUNSTER (v DHL Stormers): Shane Daly; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Ronan Foxe, Edwin Edogbo, John Hodnett, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Dan Kelly.