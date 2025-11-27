Ireland Trio Return To Start For Ulster

Richie Murphy’s matchday selection has long-serving scrum half David Shanahan in line for a milestone 100th appearance in an Ulster jersey, as a replacement.

There are six personnel changes to the Ulster team that lost 49-31 away to the Lions last time out. In a positional switch, Tom Stewart reverts to his regular hooker position, fresh from captaining the Ireland XV to victory over Spain.

Along with the returning Henderson and Timoney up front, Scott Wilson gets the nod at tighthead prop, and South African powerhouse Juarno Augustus has recovered from an arm injury to feature at number 8.

Irish-qualified loosehead Sam Crean will make his fourth successive start, while Harry Sheridan and David McCann, who was involved in that Ireland XV fixture too, complete the Ulster’s starting forwards.

Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak continue together at half-back, with the latter the URC’s second top points scorer with 41 points after the opening five rounds.

The Ulstermen will field two of the Ireland XV’s recent try scorers against Spain in their back-line. Jude Postlethwaite teams up again with Jame Hume in the centre, and Robert Baloucoune will line out on the right wing.

Baloucoune has been in terrific try-scoring form of late, grabbing a hat-trick against the Lions and a brace in that fixture against Spain. Werner Kok is on the opposite wing, with Stockdale replacing the injured Michael Lowry (ankle) at full-back.

Head coach Murphy has opted for a five-three split on the bench, with Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Matthew Dalton, who crossed twice for Ulster ‘A’ against Connacht Eagles, and Bryn Ward the reserve forwards.