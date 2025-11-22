Dalton Crosses Twice As Ulster ‘A’ Earn Opening Win Over Connacht Eagles

Ulster ‘A’ did all their scoring during the first half as they got the better of Connacht Eagles , winning their opening IRFU Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship fixture by a tight margin – 28-22 – at City of Armagh RFC.

IRFU MEN’S ‘A’ INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:

Friday, November 21 –

ULSTER ‘A’ 28 CONNACHT EAGLES 22, Palace Grounds, City of Armagh RFC

Scorers: Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Matthew Dalton 2, Ethan Graham, Bryn Ward; Cons: Jake Flannery 4

Connacht Eagles: Tries: Oisin McNicholas, Finn Treacy, Matthew Devine, Shane Jennings; Con: Seán Naughton

HT: Ulster ‘A’ 28 Connacht Eagles 17

An exciting, attack-dominated opening 40 minutes produced six tries, two of them scored by Matthew Dalton to give Ulster ‘A’ a 28-17 half-time lead. Jake Flannery also converted scores from Ethan Graham and Bryn Ward.

It was tit-for-tat during a first quarter that moved at breakneck speed in chilly conditions. Oisin McNicholas and Finn Treacy hit back for Connacht Eagles, as did Matthew Devine with a terrific 32nd-minute effort.

The forwards battle intensified as the rain came down on a dark November day. Shane Jennings took advantage of James Humphreys’ sin-binning to touch down for the visitors just past the hour mark.

Crucially though, Ulster ‘A’ tightened up their defence and were able to see out a hard-fought bonus point victory. Connacht Eagles, who took home two bonus points of their own, will host the return fixture at Dexcom Stadium on Friday, December 19.

It was a picture-perfect start from the Ulstermen, who scored inside the opening 90 seconds. Graham accelerated out to the right and fed Dalton who impressively handed off Treacy and took Seán Naughton with him over the try-line.

The flanker’s barreling finish was crisply converted by Flannery, before Connacht Eagles enjoyed a good spell inside the hosts’ 22. A maul effort was thwarted, but they kept coming, with Éanna McCarthy, Liam McNamee, and John Devine making inroads.

It all led to second row McNicholas reaching over from a seventh-minute ruck, just reward for the collective endeavour up front. Naughton’s levelling conversion was quickly followed by a lineout steal from McNamee.

The Eagles’ angles of running were causing problems for the home side, with Harry West prominent, but a classy counter-attacking run from Instonians’ Bradley McNamara, whose sidestep and acceleration was decisive, led to Graham making it 14-7.

A couple of penalties had the young Eagles outfit pressing again soon after, West freeing up Treacy on an overlap, and the 21-year-old winger cut inside McNamara and held off Flannery’s challenge to close the gap to two points.

Ulster ‘A’ began the second quarter with a 21-12 advantage, as Flannery’s aerial skills set up a lineout opportunity. Number 8 Ward expertly spun off the maul, evading John Devine’s clutches to cross to the left of the posts. Flannery added the extras.

Both sides continued to attack at will, Graham producing a textbook try-saving tackle to deny Jennings following an Oisin McCormack break. It was not long until Ulster ‘A’ were celebrating their bonus point score.

Academy winger Graham took a great line to almost make it over, before David Shanahan used quick ruck ball to send Dalton in under the posts. Flannery topped it off with his fourth successful conversion.

Despite Marcus Rea forcing a turnover penalty, Connacht Eagles swooped for a breathtaking try on the counter. It all came from a loose Ulster ‘A’ lineout, captain Eoin de Buitléar gobbling it up at the rear to launch a bustling break through the middle.

Flanker McCormack was up in support and showed his footballing skills with a deft kick. Shanahan was covering back, but his opposite number, the lightning-quick Devine, got his toe to the ball first and nudged it on to score in the left corner.

The Eagles’ scramble defence foiled a promising Zac Ward break, while another jinking run from full-back McNamara almost paved the way for Dalton to complete a first-half hat-trick. He was just unable to hold onto the pass.

With the floodlights on and also a number of replacements introduced, the game was scrappier just after the break. Ulster ‘A’ could not capitalise on a scrum penalty due to a crooked lineout throw.

The Eagles’ lineout also creaked at an important stage, robbing them of a gilt-edged scoring chance. Then, having won a scrum penalty and turned down a kickable shot, the visitors emerged scoreless with Ulster ‘A’ responding with a scrum penalty of their own.

However, the westerners were swiftly back on the attack thanks to Humphreys’ yellow card for a high tackle. They marched back into the opposition 22, won their lineout, and replacement Conor O’Shaughnessy’s snappy break, linking with Treacy, led to Jennings scoring out wide.

It remained 28-22 with O’Shaughnessy missing the conversion, although a blindside break had Treacy threatening again with 70 minutes on the clock. The Ward brothers, Zac and Bryn, led the Ulstermen’s resistence, winning a relieving penalty at the breakdown.

The Eagles’ energy levels remained high, yet despite some encouraging phases in attack, the Ulster ‘A’ defence stood firm. Henry Walker ripped possession back in a tackle, and City of Armagh’s own Thomas Dougan came away with turnover ball off a lineout.

The Wards were both prominent as Gavin Hogg’s charges chased a clinching score late on. Connacht Eagles showed their quality when defending close to their own try-line, but Matthew Booth’s ball-dislodging tackle on Charlie Keane, back near halfway, ended their hopes.

TIME LINE: 2 minutes – Ulster ‘A’ try: Matthew Dalton – 5-0; conversion: Jake Flannery – 7-0; 7 mins – Connacht Eagles try: – Oisin McNicholas – 7-5; conversion: Seán Naughton – 7-7; 12 mins – Ulster ‘A’ try: Ethan Graham – 12-7; conversion: Jake Flannery – 14-7; 16 mins – Connacht Eagles try: Finn Treacy – 14-12; conversion: missed by Seán Naughton – 14-12; 20 mins – Ulster ‘A’ try: Bryn Ward – 19-12; conversion: Jake Flannery – 21-12; 28 mins – Ulster ‘A’ try: Matthew Dalton – 26-12; conversion: Jake Fannery – 28-12; 32 mins – Connacht Eagles try: Matthew Devine – 28-17; conversion: missed by Seán Naughton – 28-17; Half-time – Ulster ‘A’ 28 Connacht Eagles 17; 61 mins – Ulster ‘A’ yellow card: James Humphreys; 62 mins – Connacht Eagles try: Shane Jennings – 28-22; conversion: missed by Conor O’Shaughnessy – 28-22; Full-time – Ulster ‘A’ 28 Connacht Eagles 22

ULSTER ‘A’: Bradley McNamara; Zac Ward, Ben Carson, Jonny Scott, Ethan Graham; Jake Flannery, David Shanahan; Callum Reid, John Andrew (capt), Rory McGuire, Charlie Irvine, Joe Hopes, Matthew Dalton, Marcus Rea, Bryn Ward.

Replacements: James McCormick, Jacob Boyd, Bryan O’Connor, Thomas Dougan, Henry Walker, Conor McKee, James Humphreys, Matthew Booth, Josh Stevens.

CONNACHT EAGLES: Harry West; Shane Jennings, David Hawkshaw, John Devine, Finn Treacy; Seán Naughton, Matthew Devine; Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar (capt), Fiachna Barrett, Oisin McNicholas, Liam McNamee, Diarmaid O’Connell, Oisin McCormack, Éanna McCarthy.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Rory Lyons, Adam Cooper, Leo Anic, Charlie Keane, Colm Reilly, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seán Walsh, Daniel Ryan, Cian Brady.

Referee: Jack MacNeice (IRFU)

IRFU MEN’S ‘A’ INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Round 1:

Saturday, October 18 – Leinster ‘A’ 26 Munster ‘A’ 26, Ollie Campbell Park, Old Belvedere RFC

Friday, November 21 – Ulster ‘A’ 28 Connacht Eagles 22, Palace Grounds, City of Armagh RFC

Round 2:

Friday, December 19 – Connacht Eagles v Ulster ‘A’, Dexcom Stadium, 2pm

Friday, December 19 – Munster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’, Rockwell College 4G pitch, kick-off tbc

Round 3:

Saturday, January 3 – Leinster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles, UCD Bowl, UCD RFC, 2pm

Friday, February 13 – Munster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’, New Ormond Park, Nenagh Ormond RFC, 3pm

Round 4:

Friday, February 13 – Connacht Eagles v Leinster ‘A’, Dexcom Stadium, 2pm

Friday, February 20 – Ulster ‘A’ v Munster ‘A’, Affidea Stadium, 3pm

Round 5:

Friday May, 1 – Connacht Eagles v Munster ‘A’, Dexcom Stadium, 2pm

Friday May, 1 – Leinster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’, venue & kick-off tbc

Round 6:

Friday, May 8 – Munster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles, venue & kick-off tbc

Saturday, May 9 – Ulster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’, Ballymacarn Park, Ballynahinch RFC, 1pm