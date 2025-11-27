Deegan To Lead Leinster In Newport, With Ericson Set For Debut

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made eight changes to the team for Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons at Rodney Parade (kick-off 7.45pm).

Front rowers Gus McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson return from their involvement in Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series campaign, along with Jack Boyle who was part of the wider squad for the November Tests.

They will make up the starting front row in Newport, supported by Brian Deeny and Diarmuid Mangan who continue their lock partnership from last month’s 50-26 bonus point win at home to Zebre Parma.

Max Deegan, who got game-time with Lansdowne in the Energia All-Ireland League a fortnight ago, will captain the province from number 8. Alex Soroka and Scott Penny fill the flanker berths.

Harry Byrne and Fintan Gunne form the half-back partnership, with Byrne impressing in both blue and green recently. He scored 15 points during the victory over Zebre, and landed eight conversions for the Ireland XV against Spain.

Following his run-out off the bench for Ireland against Japan, Jimmy O’Brien slots back in at full-back. Ciarán Frawley comes in to partner Hugh Cooney in the centre, and the starting wingers are Jordan Larmour and Josh Kenny, the scorer of two tries against Zebre.

Young back rower Josh Ericson, who was added to the Leinster Academy along with Kenny recently, is in line to make his senior debut for Leinster as one of the replacements.

RG Snyman is on bench duty, just under a week after making his 50th international appearance for South Africa. Rabah Slimani joins Jerry Cahir and John McKee, a recent try scorer for Terenure College, as the front row replacements.

Luke McGrath provides the cover at scrum half, with Charlie Tector and Ruben Moloney completing the matchday 23. Tector tallied up 33 points in his last two outings for Lansdowne.

LEINSTER (v Dragons): Jimmy O’Brien; Josh Kenny, Hugh Cooney, Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Max Deegan (capt).

Replacements: John McKee, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Josh Ericson, Luke McGrath, Charlie Tector, Ruben Moloney.