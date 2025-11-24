Baird And Osborne Facing Lengthy Lay-Offs

Two of Leinster’s Ireland internationals, Ryan Baird and Jamie Osborne , have been ruled out for up to three and four months respectively, following an injury update issued by the province today.

Leo Cullen’s men are set to be without Baird and Osborne for their next number of matches heading into 2026, while the pair will both most likely miss the start of Ireland’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations campaign in February.

Osborne started for Ireland against New Zealand and Japan earlier this month, taking over from the injured Hugo Keenan at full-back as he took his international caps haul into double figures.

However, his involvement in the Quilter Nations Series was cut short by a shoulder injury sustained during the second half of the 41-10 win over Japan. He will be unavailable for upwards of four months.

Baird was ever-present in the number 6 jersey throughout Ireland’s November run, emerging as one of their best performing forwards, but injured himself during the 24-13 defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he believed that Baird had ‘fractured his tibia’. Leinster have confirmed that the injury to his left leg will sideline him for up to three months.

Commenting on the injury-enforced loss of Baird, Leinster head coach Cullen acknowledged: “Yeah, I thought he played great (during the November Tests). That’s frustrating for Ryan more than anybody else, very much.

“Watching him you’re thinking that he’s really kicking on here now. So yeah, it’s not a great time for us but it is what it is.”

Tommy O’Brien, who came off for a HIA before half-time against the Springboks, has entered the graduated return-to-play protocols and will be unavailable for selection this week as Leinster prepare to visit the Dragons.

In more positive news ahead of the resumption of the BKT United Rugby Championship, Joe McCarthy has entered the final stages of his rehabilitation from a foot injury and will be further assessed as the week continues.

The 24-year-old second row has not played since the British & Irish Lions’ first Test victory over Australia in July. It was plantar fasciitis at the time, and his return was delayed further by a broken bone in the same foot.

McCarthy’s seasonal debut for Leinster could come against the Dragons on Friday night or more likely in next week’s Investec Champions Cup opener at home to Harlequins.

“We just want to be sensible with Joe,” said Cullen. “He trained today and he will ramp it up again later in the week and certainly be good to go next week hopefully but, again, let’s just try and get a player back safely who has been out for a while.”

Robbie Henshaw, meanwhile, will definitely miss the trip to Newport as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of Ireland’s clash with South Africa.

On the availabiity of the rest of Leinster’s Ireland contingent, Cullen explained: “It’s just trying to manage that crew that have been away. Some guys are back in today, other guys will have a few days off this week.

“We’ll sort of assess everybody as the week goes on. Everyone will be back in the building then next Monday. You just need to be clever about how you manage guys at different stages of the season.

“Some of the fellas that have been in camp (with Ireland) that haven’t featured in that last round (against South Africa), they’re back training with us today. Other guys, we’ll just sort of see them in dribs and drabs over the course of this week. Just assess how everybody is.

“Obviously there is some sort of definitive news. There are still a few other guys, we’re still getting to grips with that. We just need to progress on with the group that we have as well. I’m just fixated on Dragons. I’m not so fixated on what happened at the weekend.”

Leinster’s 50-26 triumph over Zebre Parma last time out came at a cost. Will Connors (arm) and James Culhane (knee) both picked up injuries, with Connors set to be unavailable for a number of weeks, while Culhane is unfortunately sidelined for the next few months.