Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad Named For Season Opener In Dubai

The Ireland Women’s Sevens squad have arrived in Dubai ahead of their season opening tournament this weekend.

James Topping‘s side kick off their 2025/26 campaign at the Dubai Invitational Tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

Ireland have been paired in Pool B alongside Poland, Sweden, invitational team Lydon Vaquita Hammerheads and the Springbok Women’s Sevens.

The squad includes an exciting mix of youth and experience with Olympians Kathy Baker and Megan Burns among those included.

Ireland open their Dubai campaign against Poland on Friday (3.20pm local time/11.20am Irish time), before going head-to-head with Sweden (7.40pm local time/3.40pm Irish time) in their second Pool outing of the day.

Saturday sees the culmination of the Pool stages before the knock-out rounds take place on Sunday.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad: Katie Corrigan, Alana McInerney, Lucia Linn, Niamh Marley, Orla Dixon, Katie Whelan, Robyn O’Connor, Megan Burns, Kate Farrell McCabe, Amy Larn, Kathy Baker, Aoife Corey.