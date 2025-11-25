IRFU Referee Volunteer of the Year Award 2025 – Presented to Paul Eakin

Paul Eakin was recently awarded the IRFU Referee Volunteer of the Year Award 2025. This award recognises a member from across the Referee Associations/Society, who has made an exceptional contribution to Irish Rugby Refereeing. It highlights the vital role volunteers play within Irish Rugby.

Paul Eakin began his refereeing journey with the Manchester Referee Society. Upon relocating to Northern Ireland, he joined the Ulster Society of Rugby Football Referees (USRFR), where his passion, ability, and drive saw him elevated to the National Panel in 1997. He served at this level with distinction for six seasons.

Following his retirement from the National Panel at the end of the 2002–2003 season, Paul remained deeply committed to supporting the development of referees, transitioning into the role of evaluator. Over the years, he has become one of Ireland’s leading evaluators, playing a central role in mentoring and guiding referees and evaluators alike.

In recognition of his outstanding ongoing service, Paul was appointed President of the USRFR for the 2008–2009 season. In 2015, he joined the USRFR Operations Committee, initially responsible for coordinating the visiting National Panel Development Group of referees and ensuring they were assigned suitably experienced evaluators.

He currently serves as Chair of the USRFR Selection Committee. His unwavering commitment to fulfilling as many appointments as possible and his key role in evolving the selection process to meet the changing needs of domestic rugby highlight his leadership and dedication.

Paul embodies the spirit of volunteerism that this award seeks to honour. Through his leadership, mentorship, and passion for the game, he has had a profound and lasting impact on refereeing both within Ulster and across Ireland. His contributions reflect the values of service and commitment that are at the heart of Irish Rugby.