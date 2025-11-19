Munster Sign Michael Ala’alatoa On Short Term Contract

Munster Rugby are pleased to announce the signing of Michael Ala’alatoa from Clermont Auvergne on a seven-month contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ala’alatoa is currently on international duty with Manu Samoa and will commence his contract on Monday, December 1. The 34-year-old tighthead prop is a 24-cap international who has played in two World Cups.

He made his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs in 2014 before moving to the Crusaders in 2016, winning three Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Aotearoa Championships.

It will be his second spell in Ireland having scored six tries in 62 appearances for Leinster between 2021 and 2024.

His father, Vili, was a member of the Western Samoa squad for the 1991 Rugby World Cup and brother Allan is an Australian international who captains the Brumbies.