Minister O’Brien Announces Sustainable Sports Programme to Assist Sports Organisations on the Path to a Sustainable Future

The programme includes a toolkit for clubs, and the provision of training to NGBs, so that they can empower their clubs to act at grassroots level in the areas of biodiversity, water, energy and travel. The Sustainable Sports Programme recognises that each club and organisation is unique and is suitable for all sports regardless of size, activity, facilities or means.

Welcoming the Programme, Minister O’Brien said:

“The challenges we face to achieve a climate neutral society are significant. Communities have a huge role to play in this and sport is at the heart of community here in Ireland. This training programme builds on the success of the GAA’s ground breaking Green Clubs Programme and shares learnings from their vast experience. A key learning has been that grassroots programmes are more likely to succeed and be maintained when they are supported by the kinds of top-down structures that NGBs can implement.”

The Sports Sustainability Programme will be featured at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport’s Playing for the Planet Conference which is taking place at the Sports Campus Ireland Indoor Arena today. The conference is an initiative of the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and will showcase best practice both nationally and internationally on the role sport can play in climate action.

Speaking at the conference, The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD said: “I would like today to acknowledge the sustainability work sporting organisations all over the country are doing. The toolkit allows every national sports body to learn key skills such as identifying what to prioritise, the actions they can take in areas like travel and biodiversity and, crucially, how to implement and track these actions.”