Irish Rugby Reports Improved Financial Performance And Strong Cash Position From Season 2024/25

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has reported an improved financial performance for the year ended 31 July 2025, with a reduced operating deficit of €4.2 million, down from €18.4 million the previous year.

The improvement reflects the expected pickup in revenues with the return of an Autumn Nations Series, which included the 150th Anniversary match against Australia at Aviva Stadium.

The Union’s overall financial position remains robust, despite an exceptional €2 million investment in capital infrastructure grants to the four provinces — including the newly opened Centre of Excellence in Cork — bringing the overall investment in the domestic game to €16.4 million. The IRFU reported cash and cash investments of €62.6 million, no debt, and net assets of €81.6 million.

“While our finances are in a stable position due to a strong balance sheet, and we do not expect to go into debt at any point over the next decade,” said IRFU Chief Financial Officer Thelma O’Driscoll. “We must continue to remain focused on long-term sustainability, cost efficiency, and investing in the areas that will deliver on the ambitions set out in our strategic plan. We need to get to a breakeven position across each four-year cycle, and despite an improved performance this year this is still some way off where we need to be”

Total income rose by €18.8 million, driven primarily by increased international match revenues, commercial partnerships, and broadcast income.

The IRFU continued to increase its investment across all levels of rugby:

€9.4 million invested in the women’s game, up €1.1 million from the previous year and more than quadruple the level of 2020/21.

€16.4 million allocated to the domestic and community game, which includes €2 million in exceptional capital grants and matched-funding initiatives with provinces.

Looking ahead to 2025/26, the IRFU expects to return to a breakeven position, supported by revenues from the recent test against New Zealand in Chicago and the successful British & Irish Lions Tour. The newly launched Nations Championship is also expected to provide improved financial stability over the next decade.

“While the Union benefits from major fixtures and touring events, we cannot rely on them to underpin our finances every year. We are actively challenging our cost base and identifying new revenue streams and the IRFU’s current projections indicate a breakeven outcome, though this remains dependent on future financial performance.” O’Driscoll added. “Our focus remains on ensuring Irish Rugby’s financial strength supports continued excellence on and off the field.”

IRFU Financial Report

Download a copy of the report here: IRFU Financial Report 2024_25