Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face South Africa At Aviva Stadium

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s final Quilter Nations Series clash against South Africa at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 5.40pm).

Captain Caelan Doris leads the side from the back row as Farrell’s side welcome the Springboks to Dublin for the final Test of 2025.

Mack Hansen continues at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe either side of him on the wings.

There is a new centre pairing for Ireland this week as Bundee Aki partners the fit-again Garry Ringrose, with Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park continuing in the half-backs.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are the starting front row, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room, as Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and captain Doris complete the Ireland starting team in the back row.

Farrell has strong options on the bench with Rónan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Jack Conan the forward replacements, while Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Tom Farrell provide the backline reinforcements.

Commenting ahead of Saturday, Andy Farrell said: “South Africa are the world champions and we know the challenge that awaits us this weekend. Whenever you face a top side you know that you have to be on top of your game and that you will be tested and we’ll look to build on the momentum from last weekend and approach the game positively.

“The players were galvanised by the support (last weekend) and it makes such a positive point of difference when you’re at home. There’s familiarity and respect between both teams and I know how excited the squad is to represent Ireland to the best of our ability for our last home game of 2025.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and TNT Sports.

Ireland (v South Africa):

15. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(29)

14. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(5)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(68)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(67)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(42)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(12)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(45)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(78)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(34)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(81)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(75)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(64)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(32)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(74)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(54)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(42)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(3)

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(53)

19. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(7)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(54)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(23)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(29)

23. Tom Farrell (Lansdowne/Munster)(1).