The Dublin 6W derby between Terenure College and St. Mary’s College is our feature live match on irishrugby+ on Saturday. In a feast of Energia All-Ireland League action, the top two teams face off in all six divisions.

#EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions

Saturday, November 15 –

Division 1A

Sign up to irishrugby+ to watch what promises to be one of the biggest games of the weekend – a local derby, an old school clash between the top-flight’s two leading teams as second-placed Terenure College host pacesetters St. Mary’s College (kick-off 3pm).

Division 1B

There are only five points between 1st and 6th in Division 1B, showing just how tight it has been so far this season. However, with leaders Old Wesley at home to second-placed Dublin University, there is bound to be some movement in the top half of the table.

Division 2A

Top-two duels are on trend this weekend, and Division 2A is no different. Second-placed Dungannon have home advantage against unbeaten table toppers MU Barnhall, while the two teams directly below them, Galway Corinthians and Wanderers, meet in Cloonacauneen.

Division 2B

Not to be left out of the vogue for top-of-the-table tussles, Division 2B leaders Galwegians make the trip to UL Bohemian with both sides currently unbeaten. Following their Energia Bateman Cup semi-final defeat, Sligo entertain third-placed Malone in Strandhill.

Division 2C

You asked and Division 2C delivered – another top of the table showdown as Thomond, with a 100% record thanks to five successive bonus point wins, take on their closest rivals Clonmel at Ardgaoithe.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare have designated their match against Monkstown as a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support. The County Antrim club will be donating all gate proceeds, holding a pitchside collection, running an online JustGiving page, and hosting a raffle in the clubhouse afterwards.

#EnergiaAIL Women’s Division

Not to be outdone by the Men’s Divisions, the top two Women’s teams will go head-to-head as high-flying Galwegians face defending champions UL Bohemian on UL’s 4G pitch (kick-off 5pm). Ennis and Cooke meet in the early kick-off.