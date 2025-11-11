Nominations for the 2025 Volunteers in Sport Awards are Now Open

The 2025 Volunteers in Sport Awards will bring together individuals from all 32 counties to celebrate their commitment to fostering participation and ensuring that sport is accessible to all. Their contributions not only inspire communities but also enable clubs and organisations to thrive, supporting social cohesion and well-being across Ireland. Without their dedication, many sporting opportunities simply would not exist.

A new addition to the 2025 awards is the launch of a brand-new award – the Club/Community Sport Organisation Award. This award recognises a volunteer led sports club, community organisation, or group that has made an outstanding contribution to promoting sport, physical activity, and community well-being. It celebrates excellence in inclusion, participation, leadership, and positive impact through sport.

The impact of their work is profound, providing multi-generational opportunities to engage in sport, build communities, and In every corner of the country, from city centres and suburbs to rural villages, over 460,000 volunteers work tirelesslyeach week to bring sport and physical activity to life for people of all ages. Over 250,000 coaches volunteer 1 million hours a week to Irish Sport. The impact of their work is profound, providing multi-generational opportunities to engage in sport, build communities, and promote healthy lifestyles. The economic value of their contribution is estimated to be worth €1.5bn to the Irish economy.

There are also two closed categories of Outstanding Achievement Award and the addition of a Lifetime Achievement Award. These prestigious awards are not open for public nomination.

Recipients are selected by the Judging Panel from entries received from the County Volunteers, based on outstanding merit, impact, or long-term contribution.

Supporting the awards is the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Sports Partnership Coordinator, Shane McArdle, remarked: “This is the third year that the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships have come together to enthusiastically support the Federation of Irish Sports in hosting these important awards. In our work to promote participation all across the country, we see theimmense value of volunteers in every club and across every sport. These awards provide a great opportunity for these clubs to recognise and celebrate these volunteers who make a difference in so many people’s lives. We encourage all clubs to nominate their invaluable champions.”

Nominations are now open, and the awards celebration will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown in Dublin on 26th February 2026.

To submit a nomination, visit www.volunteersinsport.ie