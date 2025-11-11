Aviva Ireland Renews Stadium Sponsorship And Partnership With IRFU & FAI until 2030

Aviva Ireland today announced a five-year extension of its naming rights agreement for Aviva Stadium. As part of this renewal, Aviva will also continue its long-standing partnerships with the IRFU and FAI, remaining an Official Sponsor of the Irish Men’s National Rugby Team and the Men’s and Women’s National Football Teams, for a further five years.

Since the partnership began in 2010, Aviva Stadium has grown into a world-class venue, hosting unforgettable sporting moments as the home of Irish football and rugby, as well as major cultural events. The renewed agreement ensures Aviva Ireland will remain synonymous with the heartbeat of Irish sport for years to come.

The sponsorship of Aviva Stadium has been the cornerstone of Aviva’s venue-led sponsorship strategy across Ireland and the UK. Its success paved the way for a long-term partnership with Factory International and Manchester City Council in 2023, which saw Aviva UK secure the naming rights to Aviva Studios, a landmark arts, culture and music venue in Manchester.

As part of the renewed partnerships with Ireland’s national governing bodies for rugby and football, Aviva Ireland will continue its support of the IRFU’s Mini Rugby National Festival and the FAI’s In Her Boots education and awareness programme. Both initiatives play a vital role in developing the two sports and encouraging greater participation nationwide.

In the last fifteen years, Aviva Stadium has established itself as one of Ireland’s leading venues, hosting more than 350 major events attended by over 11.5 million people.

Key highlights include:

Historic attendance figures: The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team’s first match against Northern Ireland drew a record crowd of 35,944 in 2023.

Rugby triumphs: Two famous wins for the Irish Men’s National Team over the All Blacks in 2018 and 2021 and a historic Grand Slam on home soil in 2023

Football milestone: A memorable 1-0 victory for the Republic of Ireland Men’s National Team over Germany in 2015.

Declan O’Rourke, CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland commented, “We are very proud to announce the extension of our sponsorships of the Stadium, IRFU, and FAI. We greatly value our association with this iconic sporting venue and our national rugby and football teams. We are looking forward to further developing our association with the FAI and IRFU in support of Irish football and rugby.”

Barry Cudmore, CEO of Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC, highlighted the significance of the partnership, ‘We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Stadium, IRFU, and FAI. This partnership reflects how much we value being connected to such an iconic venue and, through it, our national rugby and football teams. Supporting our national teams and fostering the development of rugby and football at the grassroots level is important to us, as are the fans, our customers and our staff. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the FAI and IRFU and continue to play our part supporting all stages of both sports from grassroots all the way to the national teams”.

Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU said,

“Aviva Stadium has been at the heart of Irish rugby for over a decade, hosting some of the most iconic moments in our game’s history. We are delighted that Aviva will continue its partnership with us and with Irish sport through to 2030. This renewal not only supports our national teams but also the grassroots programmes that inspire the next generation of players across the country. We look forward to building on this great partnership in the years ahead.”

Speaking on the renewal, David Courell, CEO of FAI said: “The extension of our partnership with Aviva is hugely positive for Irish football. Since 2010, Aviva Stadium has been the backdrop for some truly unforgettable nights and provides an incredible stadium experience for our fantastic supporters. Crucially, Aviva’s commitment extends beyond the stadium through their vital support of our ‘In Her Boots’ programme, which plays a key role in developing women and girls’ football. We thank the entire team at Aviva for their unwavering support as we build towards a brighter future for Irish football.”

David French, CEO of Aviva Stadium also added, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Aviva for a further five years. Over the past 15 years, this collaboration has played a vital role in shaping the stadium’s success, delivering world-class experiences for fans and hosting some of Ireland’s most memorable sporting and entertainment moments. Aviva’s continued commitment reflects the shared values and vision that have defined our partnership since day one, and we look forward to building on that legacy together.”