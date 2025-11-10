Mick Lane – Rest In Peace

The committe and staff of the IRFU extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael (Mick) Lane, who had been Ireland’s oldest surviving Lion, who has died at the age of 99. who passed away on Sunday.

Lane toured with the Lions on their 1950 Tour to New Zealand and Australia and was Lion #329. The wing played 11 times, making his debut against Marlborough/Nelson Bays, and scored five tries.

He appeared in two Tests, one each against Australia and the All Blacks. Two of his five tries came in the Lions’ 29-6 victory over Ashburton County-North Otago.

Lane had been the final surviving member of the 1950 Tour, which saw The British & Irish Lions win 2-0 against Australia and lose 3-0 to New Zealand in the first tour since the end of the Second World War.

Capped 17 times by Ireland, the former University College Cork player passed away peacefully at his home in Cork City on Sunday.

A student of CBC Cork, Lane made his international debut for Ireland in 1947, enjoying a six-year career in green, which included winning a Triple Crown.

Lane also made one appearance for the Barbarians, playing against Cardiff in April 1949. He was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame in 2011 and was the uncle of Michael Kiernan, fellow Ireland international and Lion #582.

His funeral mass will take place this Friday (November 14) at 11am in the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road, Cork City, while UCC will honour their former player the following day at their annual Colours Lunch ahead of the AIL Division 1B fixture against Queen’s University Belfast.