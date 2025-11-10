Barry McGann – Rest In Peace

The IRFU would like to extend its condolences to the family and many friends of the late great Barry McGann who passed away on Saturday last.

McGann he led PBC to victory in the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 1966 and won his first cap for Ireland in 1969. He won a total of 25 caps for Ireland between 1969 and 1976.

The former Cork Con and Lansdowne man was also a talented footballer who featured for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland. A popular character, his passing will be felt across Irish rugby by all those who knew him.

His funeral mass will take place at 11.30am on November 11 at Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, after which he will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery, Blacklion, Greystones.