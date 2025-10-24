Ulster Hand Hopes His First Senior Start

Development forward, Joe Hopes, makes his first senior start for his province after coming on as a replacement in the bonus-point victory over the Sharks last weekend in Durban.

Hooker Rob Herring captains the side, with Sam Crean retaining his spot at loosehead prop, while Tom O’Toole starts at tighthead prop.

Hopes is joined in the second row by Harry Sheridan.

The back row sees one change from the victory over Sharks, with last week’s second half try scorer, Tom Stewart, starting at openside flanker, alongside David McCann at blindside flanker and Juarno Augustus at number eight. Stewart was named as captain for Ireland XV squad to face Spain next month.

The in-form duo of scrum-half Nathan Doak and fly-half Jack Murphy continue as the half-backs partnership.

There are three changes to the backline, with Zac Ward starting on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale, who has linked up with the Ireland national side ahead of the November matches.

With Stuart McCloskey also in Ireland camp, exciting young centre Jude Postlethwaite starts at twelve, joining James Hume at thirteen as the midfield pair.

Rob Baloucoune returns to start on the right wing, and Michael Lowry retains his position at full-back.

On the replacements bench, Academy back-rower Bryn Ward is in line for his senior Ulster debut, after joining the squad this week.

There is also the potential of the former Ireland U20 star playing alongside his older brother, Zac, for the first time.

James McCormick, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson and Matthew Dalton are the forwards cover, with Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Werner Kok the backline replacements.