EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 4 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League brings plenty of pre-Halloween treats this weekend, with top four rivals Cork Constitution and Ballynahinch clashing on Leeside, and Old Belvedere hosting Clontarf for the first time in Division 1A since 2017.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 4:

Saturday, October 25

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd) v BALLYNAHINCH (3rd), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWW; Ballynahinch: WLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 26; Tries: Danny Sheahan 4; Ballynahinch: Points: Ethan Graham 30; Tries: Ethan Graham 6

Preview: Cork Constitution had 30 points to spare when Ballynahinch last visited Temple Hill. It was much closer towards the end of the 2023/24 season, a lone second-half penalty from James Taylor proving just enough as a battle-hardened ‘Hinch fell to a deflating 10-7 defeat.

On current form, third-placed Ballynahinch are very dangerous opponents as the top-flight’s leading points scorers. They have averaged 36.33 points across the opening third rounds, bolstered by Ulster prospect Ethan Graham’s terrific six-try haul last time out against UCD.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cork Con, sitting in second after back-to-back wins, are unbeaten in six of their last seven league games at home. Standing out already this season have been lynchpin loose forward Jack Kelleher, with a division-high 45 ball carries, and Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan with four tries.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Cork Constitution 51 Ballynahinch 21, Temple Hill; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Ballynahinch 5 Cork Constitution 28, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v CLONTARF (6th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWL; Clontarf: LWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 30; Tries: Ryan McMahon 2; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 22; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 3

Preview: There is plenty of buzz surrounding this meeting of the title-winning teams from the top two tiers last season. It is not far off nine years since Contarf last made the trip to Anglesea Road for a league fixture. ‘Tarf legend Matt D’Arcy was a try scorer that day in a 36-13 win.

Following a losing start to the current campaign, Andy Wood’s men bounced back with a brace of victories. Promising prop Alex Usanov’s call-up to the Leinster bench forces one of their changes for tomorrow, with Ivan Soroka, Ben Griffin, and Jim Peters returning to the tight five.

Beaten 34-17 by St. Mary’s College in the last round, fourth-placed Old Belvedere are level on nine points with ‘Tarf. Hugh Flood replaces Hugo O’Malley at loosehead prop in their only change. Summer signing Ronán O’Sullivan is the division’s top tackler so far with 46 successful hits.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, November 4, 2016: Clontarf 13 Old Belvedere 20, Castle Avenue; Saturday, February 18, 2017: Old Belvedere 13 Clontarf 36, Anglesea Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (5th) v NENAGH ORMOND (10th), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLW; Nenagh Ormond: LLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Caspar Gabriel 14; Tries: Dan Martin, Aran Egan, Ben Blaney 2 each; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 22; Tries: Angus Blackmore 2

Preview: Bottom side Nenagh Ormond have been competitive in all three of their games to date, but a full 80-minute performance has been out of their reach. Derek Corcoran’s charges took a lot out of their performance against Cork Con, falling agonisingly short of their first Division 1A point.

For their first ever trip to Terenure College, scrum half Nicky Irwin will captain Nenagh in the absence of Kevin O’Flaherty. Munster prop Roman Salanoa is handed his first start for the club, while Argentinian Mateo Sentous, Jake O’Kelly, and John O’Flaherty have also been added to the pack.

John McKee and Caspar Gabriel’s involvement with Leinster’s URC match forces two of Terenure’s six personnel changes. Redevelopment work at Lakelands Park had them on the road for the opening block. Leinster Under-19 talent Arthur Ashmore is a notable inclusion in the back row.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

UCD (9th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LWL; St. Mary’s College: WWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 22; Tries: Charlie Molony, Duinn Maguire 3 each; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 41; Tries: Ruairi Shields, Mick O’Gara 2 each

Preview: UCD have Ben Brownlee back from a spell playing for North Harbour in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship. The 23-year-old slots in at inside centre for the visit of table toppers St. Mary’s College, and Leinster Academy lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh also bolsters the students’ pack.

O’Tighearnaigh’s inclusion sees Donnacha McGuire move to the back row which is led by captain Dan Barron from number 8. St. Mary’s won both of their clashes with UCD last season, triumphing 29-21 in Belfield despite the hosts rallying with second-half tries from Evan Moynihan and Bobby Sheehan.

Mary’s have added Aaron O’Neill and Leandro Ramirez to their back-three, with the former taking over from Ruairi Shields at full-back. Mark Fogarty moves into midfield to partner the in-form Mick O’Gara, the division’s top scorer with 41 points. Richie Bergin get the nod at hooker.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: UCD 21 St. Mary’s College 29, UCD Bowl; Saturday, February 15, 2025: St. Mary’s College 36 UCD 14, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v LANSDOWNE (8th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LLL; Lansdowne: WLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 20; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 4; Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 15; Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Todd Lawlor 2 each

Preview: There was one home win apiece when these teams met last season. Twelve months ago Young Munster triumphed 36-21 in Greenfields, and they would love a repeat result after opening the new campaign with a trio of defeats. Hubert Gilvarry has been a bright spark with four tries.

With Evan O’Connell, Shay McCarthy, and Jake O’Riordan on duty with Munster, the Cookies have made a number of changes to the side that lost 28-26 at Clontarf. Coming into the starting XV are Harry Langbridge, Orin Burke, John Poland, Christian Foley, Oran O’Reilly, and Stephen McLoughlin.

Lansdowne’s Hugo McLaughlin, Jerry Cahir, and Bobby Sheehan are all set to make their Leinster senior debuts tomorrow. Newcomer Julien Valleise will make his third league start for the headquarters club in the front row, while Sean Galvin and Tom Roche feature in the back-three. Todd Lawlor reverts to full-back.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Young Munster 36 Lansdowne 21, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, February 15, 2025: Lansdowne 29 Young Munster 14, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

The Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B action resumes with an intriguing top four battle between Instonians and unbeaten leaders Old Wesley. Elsewhere, student sides UCC and Dublin University will go head-to-head at the Mardyke.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 4:

Saturday, October 25

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

INSTONIANS (4th) v OLD WESLEY (1st), Shaw’s Bridge, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Instonians: WWL; Old Wesley: WWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Instonians: Points: Bradley McNamara 15; Tries: Bradley McNamara 3; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 35; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 2

Preview: A cracking contest in prospect here as Instonians, last season’s Division 2A champions, come up against early pacesetters Old Wesley. Inst will have learned a lot from their 37-14 loss away to Garryowen, and they will have Ulster’s John Andrew making his club debut tomorrow.

The experienced hooker starts up front, along with Ali Burke in the engine room, while the Belfast club will field an unchanged back-line. This will be a nostalgic trip north for Old Wesley as they played Instonians in their first ever away match in Division 1 back in 1991.

Leinster Academy flyer Paidi Farrell will make his first start of the new season for Wesley. He swaps in for Jarrod Homan on the right wing, and captain Kieran O’Shea returns as the starting hooker, eager to add to his two tries so far. Former Lansdowne lock Luke O’Connor is the final change.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (7th) v GARRYOWEN (2nd), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLW; Garryowen: WDW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 16; Tries: Shane Jennings, Jamie Rogan, Harry Waters, Peter Quirke, Odhran Ring, Roy Whelan, Jack Ringrose, Ciarán Mangan, Inigo Cruise O’Brien 1 each; Garryowen: Points: Lachlan Stewart, Alex Wood 15 each; Tries: Alex Wood 3

Preview: Injury-hit Blackrock College opened their win account kast time out at Queen’s University, with a couple of tries before half-time from Ciarán Mangan and Inigo Cruise O’Brien providing the springboard. They still needed Tim Corkery’s 77th-minute penalty to snatch a 20-18 victory.

20-year-old centre Mangan is taking on more responsibility as one of the division’s leading ball carriers so far with 36. Blackrock will need a big collective performance tomorrow as Garryowen arrive in unbeaten form. Mike Sherry’s men are just three points behind Old Wesley at the summit.

Munster Academy ace Tom Wood (19) will feature at out-half for the Light Blues, with his older brother, centre Alex, fresh from scoring a hat-trick against Inst. Colm Quilligan, Oisin Cooke, Alan Fitzgerald, and Ben Leahy are their other changes. Leahy takes over from Ronan Foxe at tighthead.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: Garryowen 32 Blackrock College 26, Dooradoyle; Saturday, January 27, 2024: Blackrock College 17 Garryowen 20, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Garryowen to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (3rd) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (8th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LWW; Queen’s University: LDL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 21; Tries: Glen Faloon 3; Queen’s University: Points: Henry Walker 10; Tries: Henry Walker 2

Preview: Chris Parker’s City of Armagh outfit have built momentum in recent weeks, climbing into the top four after beating Dublin University (28-19) and Highfield (36-19). Their attack is clicking well with Glen Faloon and Ulster’s James McCormick scoring five tries between them.

This is Armagh’s first Ulster derby of the league campaign, with Instonians to come before Christmas. They last hosted Queen’s University at this level in Division 2A back in 2017. The students may be winless currently, but they have picked up two points for a draw, as well as two losing bonuses.

Adam Hewitt steps up from the Under-20s to start on the right wing for Queen’s. There are a number of players injured or unavailable, including Ben McFarlane who is replaced by James Kerr at full-back. Flynn Longstaff, Oliver Hughes, and Josh Stevens come into the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 25, 2017: City of Armagh 30 Queen’s University 27, Palace Grounds; Saturday, January 27, 2018: Queen’s University 3 City of Armagh 10, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

NAAS (10th) v HIGHFIELD (6th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LLL; Highfield: WWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Tom Bohan 16; Tries: Paddy Taylor 2; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 11; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene, Jamie Shanahan, Noah Patterson 2 each

Preview: Chasing their first league win since early March, Naas will be looking to make home advantage count against sixth-placed Highfield. They are boosted by the return of key back Jack Sheridan on the left wing, with Tom Monaghan switching back to inside centre.

Will O’Brien, who missed the 21-18 defeat to Dublin University, captains the Cobras from openside flanker, while prop Stephen Lackey is promoted from the bench to start at loosehead. Highfield beat the Kildare men twice last season, including in a 12-try shootout at Forenaughts.

James Cronin’s charges are smarting from a 36-19 reversal at the hands of Armagh. The former Munster and Ireland prop will pack down himself from the start tomorrow, Dave O’Sullivan dons the number 12 jersey, and Shane Buckley and James Brugger take the wheel at half-back.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 21, 2024: Highfield 19 Naas 17, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, April 5, 2025: Naas 42 Highfield 43, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

UCC (9th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (5th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLL; Dublin University: WLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Stephen O’Shaughnessy 15; Tries: Stephen O’Shaughnessy 3; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 26; Tries: Noah Byrne, Zach Baird 2 each

Preview: Four places and six points separate these young squads in the standings ahead of this Dudley Cup challenge match. Dublin University have made the stronger start, overcoming both Blackrock and Naas on home turf with Noah Byrne and Zach Baird scoring two tries each so far.

UCC were close to beating Garryowen and Wesley in recent weeks, and could do with some defensive improvements and better luck overall. Kamil Nowak, the scorer of last week’s levelling try for Munster ‘A’ against Leinster ‘A’, continues at number 8. Flanker Cian Murphy is their only change.

Trinity, who lost 25-20 on their most recent visit to the Mardyke, make four changes to the side that edged past Naas. Hugo Lynch and Jack Riley, two former New Zealand Universities players, start at outside centre and blindside flanker respectively, with Baird and Hunter Deane-Johns coming into the front row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: UCC 25 Dublin University 20, the Mardyke; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Dublin University 24 UCC 21, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.