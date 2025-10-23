Ireland XV Squad Named Ahead Of Spain Trip

The Ireland XV Coaching Team, led by Head Coach Cullie Tucker, have today named a 28-player squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for the upcoming clash against Spain in Leganés on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish time).

The Ireland XV squad is comprised of Test-capped international players, those on the fringes of National Team selection, as well as young emerging players for the future, and next month’s match in Madrid offers another chance to impress the National Coaching Team.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, who has won five Ireland Test caps, will captain the side as one of nine senior internationals included alongside Tom O’Toole, Michael Milne, Darragh Murray, Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Shayne Bolton, Michael Lowry and Ben Murphy.

Tucker, who was part of the Ireland Men’s Coaching Team for the Summer Tour of Georgia and Portugal, will lead the squad as Head Coach and will be assisted by Mossy Lawler (Backs/Attack Coach), Jimmy Duffy (Forwards Coach) and Sean O’Brien (Defence Coach).

The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque and streaming details will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland XV Squad:

Forwards (16):

Lee Barron (Dublin University/Munster)

James Culhane (UCD/Leinster)

Sam Illo (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

John McKee (Terenure College/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(captain)

Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs (12):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College/Leinster)

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Ulster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).