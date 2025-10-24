West To Make Debut For Connacht In Interpro Derby

Connacht Rugby head coach Stuart Lancaster has named his matchday squad for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship interpro with Munster at Thomond Park (k/o 7.45pm).

Mayo native and Academy graduate Harry West has been handed his senior Connacht Rugby debut, with the Ballina RFC man starting at full-back.

In the absence of those called up for Ireland duty, there are 9 changes in all from the side that started the narrow loss to the Bulls last week.

West is included in a new-look back three with Finn Treacy on the left wing and Byron Ralston shifting from centre to the right wing. Galway natives Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named as the new centre pairing, while Ben Murphy comes in at scrum-half to partner out-half Josh Ioane.

In the pack there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while hooker Dave Heffernan is retained. In the second row, Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray, while Paul Boyle returns from injury to captain the side at openside flanker, alongside Josh Murphy and number 8 Sean Jansen.

The coaching team have gone for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Academy prop Fiachna Barrett among the replacements and Sean O’Brien wearing the number 23 jersey.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster says: “An away interpro is one of the biggest tests in the URC so everyone’s looking forward to the game. Munster are a top-class well-coached side, so firstly we must play as well as I know we can.

I’ve heard the Connacht supporters always travel in big numbers for these games so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard in Thomond Park, and help us finish this first block of games on a high.”

CONNACHT (v Munster): Harry West; Byron Ralson, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Fiachna Barrett, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Seán O’Brien.