‘The Lads Will Be Fresh And Ready To Go’ – Conan

Leinster and Ireland Number 8 Jack Conan says there are no excuses for not being ready to perform when Ireland take on New Zealand in The Rematch for the Gallagher Cup at Soldier Field on November 1st.

Asked about a possible Lions hangover Conan pointed to the performance of his Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne as an example, “I don’t think it’s a thing myself. I suppose I was very conscious after the season last year that I’d obviously been on the go for a long time.

“I think including rehab and whatever else, I was on the go 14 months in a row so I was conscious of taking enough time to get my body right and switch off and recover and mentally give yourself a bit of space before getting back at it.

“I don’t think anyone has said that Tadhg Beirne had a Lions malaise, if that’s how you put it. Looking at him over the weekend, he was fantastic.

“Obviously, things didn’t go right for the Leinster lads against Munster the other day but there were still some good performances in there and it’s not something that’s on anyone’s mind. I think the lads will be fresh and ready to go, and there’ll be no lack of motivation for next week and in the coming weeks anyway.”

It is nine years since Ireland’s historic first win against the All Blacks on that famous day in Chicago. Conan remembers watching it on a phone as he travelled back from a Leinster match against Zebre.

“I watched it on one of the lad’s phones sitting on the airport floor on the way back from a game. We played Zebre that day, over there, and we watched it on the way back. I think that’s what happened.

“A few of the lads that I would have started out with at Leinster were playing. Garry was on the bench for us, first cap, didn’t get on but Tadhg (Furlong) was there, Josh came off the bench, Robbie was playing 12.

Looking ahead to next week’s match Conan was asked if the spectre of Ireland’s Quarter Final loss still has a bearing.

“It’s kind of still in the back of the head, obviously, that’s one of those moments you never really get over, but like it’s not something we’ll be linger on.

“Maybe it’ll come up over the next few days. I’m not too sure, but it’s a new task and a new day, and the teams have changed a bit since then.”