Five Debutants Feature In Leinster Matchday Squad

The Leinster Rugby team to take on Zebre Parma in Round 5 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1) has been named by Head Coach, Leo Cullen.

There are five uncapped players named in the matchday squad, with two of them named in the starting XV.

Hugo McLaughlin will make his debut at full-back. The former Gonzaga College man is in the second year of the Leinster Academy and was a regular in the Ireland U-20 side during the 2024 campaign, earning eight caps as Ireland finished their U-20 Six Nations campaign unbeaten and reached the semi-finals of the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Joshua Kenny comes in for his first start after making his debut in the win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks two weeks ago, with Andrew Osborne on the opposite wing.

Hugh Cooney and Charlie Tector form a centre partnership, with Harry Byrne at out-half and Luke McGrath captaining the team from scrum-half.

Up front, Jerry Cahir is the second player to make his debut from the start after signing a short-term contract last month. The former Cistercian College, Roscrea prop has made a name for himself in the Energia AIL and was named the Dublin University FC Player of the Year in 2024 and the Lansdowne FC Player of the Year in 2025.

He was involved with Leinster ‘A’ last season and was amongst the replacements in the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship Final against Ulster ‘A’, which Leinster won.

John McKee and Rabah Slimani complete a new-look front row, with Brian Deeny and Diarmuid Mangan named in the second row.

Max Deegan moves across to blindside flanker, with Scott Penny taking the seven shirt and James Culhane named at number eight.

Alex Usanov will make his debut if he is introduced to the action from the replacements tomorrow. The former Belvedere College prop earned six caps for Ireland U-20 last season and signed his first senior contract ahead of the current campaign.

He is one of two uncapped front rows named among the replacements, with Bobby Sheehan, the younger brother of Leinster and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, also set to make his debut as he joins as temporary cover from Lansdowne FC in the Energia AIL.

Andrew Sparrow, who made his debut in this season opener against DHL Stormers in Cape Town, has also been named among the replacements, with RG Snyman offering his experience in reserve. Alex Soroka and Will Connors provide further cover for the forwards in a 6-2 bench split.

Fintan Gunne is the reserve scrum-half, with Caspar Gabriel the final player in line for a debut at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Originally from Vienna, Austria, Gabriel is in the second year of the Leinster Academy and plays with Terenure College in the Energia AIL.

The 20-year-old scored a try and added three conversions in last Saturday’s 26-26 draw with Munster ‘A’ in the opening round of the 2025/26 IRFU ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship.

LEINSTER (v Zebre Parma): Hugo McLaughlin; Josh Kenny, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Rabah Slimani, Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, James Culhane.

Replacements: Bobby Sheehan, Alex Usanov, Andrew Sparrow, RG Snyman, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel.