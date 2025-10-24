Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: First Round Previews

The Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup kicks off on Saturday with a host of fascinating ties. The best of junior club rugby meets in pursuit of national glory, and with so many proud clubs involved, tradition and ambition go hand in hand once again.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP FIRST ROUND:

Saturday, October 25

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYMONEY v SUTTONIANS, Kilraughts Road

After a long wait, Ballymoney are back in the All-Ireland Junior Cup, and will stake their claim to reach the quarter-finalsts against a well-established team in the form of Suttonians.

Ballymoney return to the Junior Cup for the first time since the 2010/11 season. The Kilraughts Road side finished fourth in Ulster’s Championship 1 last season, and have shown steady progress provincially.

A proud club with a hard-working pack and strong home support, they will relish the challenge of hosting Leinster’s in-form team.

Celebrating their centenary this year, Suttonians have plenty to motivate them as they embark on another Junior Cup quest. The Dubliners are in their third straight season in the competition, but Ulster teams have been a thorn in their side having twice fallen to Dromore in previous years.

Coached by former Ireland Under-19 international Brian Collins, Suttonians are currently top of Leinster League Division 1A, with five wins from five, and will look to push on this weekend to reach the next stage.

BANDON v DROMORE, Old Chapel

Dromore, semi-finalists last season, have a long spin to west Cork this weekend. Bandon have not featured in this competition since the 2023-24 season, and will look to upset the applecart in this first round fixture.

The west Cork club finished third in the Munster Junior League Division 1 last season and have one win from their first three games this term.

Deeply connected with Bandon Grammar School, the town’s rugby club has helped nurture talents such as Darren Sweetnam, James French, Gavin Coombes, and Jack Crowley. With another wave of promising players coming through, they will aim to make home advantage count after not featuring in last season’s competition.

Few clubs have been as consistently competitive in recent seasons as Dromore. Beaten finalists in the 2020 All-Ireland Junior Cup and semi-finalists last season, they also reached both the Ulster Towns Cup and Junior Cup finals in 2024/25.

Fresh off winning the Ulster Championship 1 crown last year, they travel south determined to take another step toward the silverware that has narrowly eluded them.

CREGGS v KILFEACLE & DISTRICT, the Green

After defeat on the road saw their campaign end in the opening round last season, Kilfeacle & District make the trip west this weekend, taking on an experienced Creggs outfit.

The hosts have made a strong start to their league season, winning two of their opening three games despite an early loss to Ballina while shorthanded due to GAA commitments.

They have since booked a place in the Cawley Cup final against that same Ballina side, setting up a possible revenge storyline. After bowing out in the opening round away to Tullow last year, home advantage could prove crucial this time around.

A powerhouse of Munster junior rugby, Kilfeacle bring rich pedigree to the competition. Winners of the Junior Cup in 2020 and finalists in 2017/18, they hve also reached at least the quarter-finals in three of the past four seasons.

Currently top of Munster Junior League Division 1 with three wins from three, including two bonus point victories, the Tipperary men look primed for another deep run.

ENNISKILLEN v CONNEMARA, Mullaghmeen

Runners-up last season, Enniskillen begin another All-Ireland Junior Cup tilt on home soil this weekend. Connemara make the trip north, hoping to claim an early scalp in the competition.

Celebrating their centenary this season, Enniskillen will be eager to mark the occasion with success in a competition they came so close to winning last year.

Beaten by Bective Rangers in the decider, the Fermanagh club went on to lift the Ulster Junior Cup and finish as runners-up in the province’s Championship 1 title race. With momentum and motivation in abundance, they will see this home clash as a perfect opportunity to go one better.

Connemara have had a typically slow start to their season due to GAA crossover, losing two of their opening three matches. Howver, their record in this competition shows they thrive when knockout rugby arrives.

Quarter-finalists last year and semi-finalists in 2021/22, they will make the long journey to the Erne county knowing they have the experience and spirit to trouble any opposition.

SEAPOINT v COOKE, Kilbogget Park

Two clubs with long standing traditions and history in this competition meet in Kilboggettt Park on Saturday, as Seapoint and Cooke look to make the perfect start to the campaign.

Winners of this competition back in 2007 before their spell in the All-Ireland League. Seapoint are no strangers to the big stage. Last season they fell narrowly at the quarter-final stage to Tullow, proving they remain among the country’s strongest junior outfits.

With the backing of their home support at Kilbogget Park and a proud history to uphold, the south Dublin side will fancy their chances of another strong showing.

Belfast club Cooke finished third in Championship 1 last season, along with making the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Junior Cup, and bring plenty of experience to this year’s competition.

Their best Junior Cup campaign came in 2010/11, when they reached the semi-finals, and they will be eager to rekindle that kind of form. A physical, well-drilled side, Cooke have the capability to test any opponent on their day.

ST. MARY’S v CASTLEBAR, MultiFlow Park

It is Limerick against Mayo for a place in the quarter final stage of the competition. With mixed form between the two teams, they will look to pick up a long-awaited win on the national stage.

St. Mary’s are back in the Junior Cup for the first time since 2014/15. The Limerick outfit finished fourth in Munster Junior League Division 1 last season and have started the current campaign well with two wins. Now they are aiming to build momentum at All-Ireland level.

It is looking like a season of transition for Castlebar, with a new coach at the helm and a mixed start in the Connacht League – they have one win from three so far.

The Mayo club last featured in this competition in 2023/24 and will hope to improve on their recent early exits. Although results have not yet fallen their way, they will view this trip as a chance to spring a surprise and reset their campaign.

TUAM v ATHY, Garraun Park

Athy will make their competition bow this weekend, and it is their first trip outside of Leinster to Tuam. The home side have history in this competition already and will want to get off to a winning start.

A mixed start to the season has seen Tuam win one and lose two of their opening fixtures, although injuries have certainly played a part.

The Galway outfit fell to eventual runners-up Enniskillen in the first round last year, but a home draw gives them a chance to push deeper this time around. They will certainly be difficult to beat on home soil.

Making their debut in the Junior Cup, Athy are eager to showcase their quality. They ended a 41-year wait to lift the Provincial Towns Cup last season and despite a tough start to life in Division 1A of the Leinster League, they have been highly competitive.

The Kildare men have plenty of experience in their ranks, including out-half Craig Miller, the current Leinster junior team captain, Matthew Henry, and Culann Carbery.

WICKLOW v MUSKERRY, Ashtown Lane

It has been a couple of years in the making for both Wicklow and Muskerry to run out once again in the Junior Cup. The clubs mark their returns this season against each other, aiming to claim a coveted last-eight place.

Under the guidance of former South African international scrum half Dan van Zyl, Wicklow have continued their steady rise through the ranks. Back in the competition having last featured in 2018/19 when they reached the semi-finals, they will be eager to make a statement at home.

Proudly representing the heart of mid-Cork rugby since 1978, Muskerry return to the national stage after a difficult start to the season. They finished fourth in Munster last term but have yet to find early form this year.

With veterans like captain Liam Donovan and stalwarts George O’Mahony and Michael Collins still involved a decade after their last Junior Cup appearance, Muskerry will draw on that tradition and community pride as they aim to upset the hosts.