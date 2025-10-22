Parents Invited To Share Their Voice In New Underage Sports Study

The University of Limerick’s Sport and Human Performance Research Centre and Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance project (IRIS) , in collaboration with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), are inviting parents of young children to take part in a new study exploring parents’ perspectives on youth sport participation.

The research, titled ‘Parents as Stakeholders of Underage Sports’, seeks to gather valuable insights from parents of children aged 18 and under who participate in any sport, including rugby.

Participants will be asked to complete a short 15-minute online survey designed to help researchers understand how to best support safe, positive, and enjoyable experiences for all young players.

“Parents play a vital role in shaping the sporting experiences of young athletes,” said Ian Kenny, Professor of Biomechanics, University of Limerick.

“By hearing directly from parents, we can identify key areas to improve how youth sport environments promote both performance and wellbeing.”

The IRFU is supporting the initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to player welfare and inclusive participation at all levels of the game.

“Creating a safe and supportive environment for young players is central to our work,” commented Dr Rod McLoughlin, the IRFU’s Medical Director.

“We encourage parents to share their perspectives to help us strengthen how we support families and communities in Irish Rugby.”

Parents of children involved in rugby or other sports are encouraged to take part in the study by completing the online survey.