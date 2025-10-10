Ireland U18 Schools Squad Announced Ahead of National Camp

The Ireland U18 Schools squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for a three-day national training camp taking place at the IRFU High Performance Centre, during the Halloween break.

The camp will bring together some of the country’s most promising young players from schools across all four provinces as preparations continue for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The group includes several players who featured for the Ireland U18 Schools team during the U18 Six Nations Festival in Vichy, France, and the South Africa tour earlier this year, including Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby), Luke Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby), and Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby).

The camp will provide players with the opportunity to continue their development within the national pathway under the guidance of the IRFU coaching and support staff.

Ireland U18 Schools Squad:

Alex Moloney (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Alex Ryan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Alex Stinson (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Archie Graham (Dalriada School/Ulster Rugby)

Brion Donagh (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Charlie Reaney (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Cian McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Connor Patton (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Daniel Murphy (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

David Kenny (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

David Nolan (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Eoin Farrell (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Finn Brennan (Kilkenny College/Leinster Rugby)

Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

George Gamble (Ballymena Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Herbie Boyle (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

James Whitty (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Johnny Woods (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Joshua Grant (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Lewis Lenihan (Bandon Grammar School/Munster Rugby)

Lewis Robinson (Regent House School/Ulster Rugby)

Luke Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Luke Kelly (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Matt McCarthy (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Michael Kenny (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s College/Munster Rugby)

Michael Smyth (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Niall Fallon (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Rhys Keogh (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Rian MacFarlane O’Shea (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Ris/Munster Rugby)

Thibault Campbell (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Tom Murray (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Tom Quigley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)