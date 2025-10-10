EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 3 Previews

The final round of the opening block of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A fixtures kicks off with Lansdowne facing Terenure College under floodlights. On Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on the top of the table clash between St. Mary’s College and Old Belvedere.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 3:

Saturday, October 11

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

LANSDOWNE (5th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (8th), Aviva Stadium back pitch, tonight, 7.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: WL; Terenure College: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 12; Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Todd Lawlor 2 each; Terenure College: Points: Julian Leszczynski 13; Tries: Dan Martin 2

Preview: Lansdowne will be out for revenge after losing the recent Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Cup final to Terenure College. ‘Nure secured the first trophy of Carlos Spencer’s coaching reign with a 29-21 victory, which was inspired by young winger Dan Martin’s hat-trick of tries.

For this first Friday Night Lights clash of the new Energia All-Ireland League season, Lansdowne bring in Leinster Academy full-back Hugo McLaughlin, with the in-form Todd Lawlor moving to the left wing. Jerry Cahir, a short-term signing for the province, comes in at loosehead prop.

Terenure head coach Spencer hands the reins at half-back this week to Caspar Gabriel, another of the Leinster Academy contingent, and Will Reilly. Leinster’s John McKee features at hooker, with Max Russell switching the back row, as the visitors aim to bounce back from a disappointing six-try defeat to Cork Constitution.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Terenure College 28 Lansdowne 22, Lakelands Park; Saturday, March 22, 2025: Lansdowne 32 Terenure College 0, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

BALLYNAHINCH (6th) v UCD (4th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WL; UCD: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Bradley Luney 15; Tries: Bradley Luney 3; UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 18; Tries: Charlie Molony 3

Preview: After losing at Old Belvedere, Ballynahinch are determined to finish this first block of fixtures with a second home win. Ulster’s Ben Carson and Marcus Rea will both start tomorrow, while Academy talents Ethan Graham and Tom McAllister also return to the starting line-up.

Bradley Luney, ‘Hinch’s leading scorer with three tries, reverts to the second row alongside Kyle Gill. UCD ran Adam Craig’s charges very close when they visited Ballymacarn Park last November, drawing level late on before George Pringle’s try saw the Ulstermen prevail 24-19.

UCD showed impressive firepower to overhaul Nenagh Ormond for their opening victory last week. Hooker Duinn Maguire, the scorer of a brace of tries as a replacement, is rewarded with a start tomorrow. Mark Canniffe, another of the second-half try scorers, slots in on the left wing.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Ballynahinch 24 UCD 19, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, January 25, 2025: UCD 10 Ballynahinch 22, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

CLONTARF (7th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (9th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LW; Young Munster: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan 10; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2; Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 15; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 3

Preview: Jordan Coghlan will make his first start for Clontarf since his summer switch from Terenure College. He packs down at number 8 as one of two changes to the ‘Tarf team that won 20-17 against Lansdowne. For their second successive home match, Tadhg Bird also returns at inside centre.

The defending champions’ powerful tight five again includes Leinster prospects Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, and Alan Spicer. Young Munster pitch up at the Bull Ring having lost both of their opening games, but have been very competitive with two losing bonus points so far.

Lively Cookies winger Hubert Gilvarry will be chasing his fourth try in three outings. Jake O’Riordan joins Kelvin Langan at half-back, with Shane O’Leary shifting to full-back. Evan O’Connell continues at lock, while the introduction of Kieran Ryan and Luke Murphy up front increases the Munster representation.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Clontarf 26 Young Munster 20, Castle Avenue; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Young Munster 27 Clontarf 14, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

NENAGH ORMOND (10th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (3rd), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: LL; Cork Constitution: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 15; Tries: Derek Corcoran, Angus Blackmore, Dylan Murphy, John O’Flaherty 1 each; Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 21; Tries: Danny Sheahan, Jack Kelleher 2 each

Preview: Nenagh Ormond and Cork Constitution may not have played each other before in the Energia All-Ireland League, but they recently crossed paths in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup. Cork Con ran out comprehensive 35-13 quarter-final winners at the Lisatunny venue.

Buoyed by last week’s 42-14 dismissal of Terenure, Jonny Holland’s men make the return trip with out-half Dylan Hicks in fine form, scoring 21 points so far. Nenagh were unable to maintain a strong start against UCD, but had an encouraging performance in attack with three tries.

Nenagh’s exciting Under-21 winger Sam Cusack steps up for his debut on the left wing, while Munster prop Roman Salanoa, who resumed full training this week, is selected on the bench. Nicky Irwin and Evan Murphy are the other changes to Derek Corcoran’s starting line-up.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (2nd) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WW; Old Belvedere: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 22; Tries: Ruairi Shields 2; Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 25; Tries: Ryan McMahon 2

Preview: Someone’s winning record will end tomorrow in Templeogue where St. Mary’s College have won seven of their last ten All-Ireland League games. Coached by Mark McHugh, they last hosted Old Belvedere at this level just over two years ago when both clubs were in Division 1B.

Humming along nicely, Mary’s welcome back former captain Ronan Watters at openside flanker, and add Rob Gilsenan and Ireland Sevens international Aaron O’Sullivan to their back-line. Old Belvedere were narrowly beaten, 35-33 at home, when they last played Mary’s in league action.

Belvedere winger Joe White is rewarded with a start following his late bonus point try against Ballynahinch. Head coach Quenton O’Neale brings Hugo O’Malley and Paddy Dowling into the pack, while their bench includes backs and attack coach Bryan Mollen, O’Sullivan’s former Sevens team-mate.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: St. Mary’s College 34 Old Belvedere 27, Templeville Road; Saturday, January 27, 2024: Old Belvedere 33 St. Mary’s College 35, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

There are matches in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, and Belfast this weekend, as an already engrossing Division 1B campaign continues. Leaders Instonians are heading to Dooradoyle, the scene of their historic qualification for last season’s Energia Bateman Cup final.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (5th) v NAAS (10th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: WL; Naas: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 20; Tries: Noah Byrne, Kevin Jackson, Alex Finlay, Oscar Cawley, Zach Baird, Conall Henchy, Mark Walsh, Matty Lynch 1 each; Naas: Points: Tom Bohan 8; Tries: Tadhg Brophy, Paddy Taylor, Eoin Walsh, Charlie Sheridan 1 each

Preview: Dublin University failed to pick up a point in Armagh last Saturday, although they remain in the top half of the table. Tony Smeeth is supported this season by new senior coach Shane Murray and forwards coach Killian Hickey. Their nicely-balanced back row has stood out, led by captain David Walsh.

Trinity edged it 24-22 when they hosted Naas last year, despite three closing tries from the Cobras. Johne Murphy’s men will be targeting a much better start at College Park, especially as they currently sit on the division’s bottom rung after losing to both Instonians (32-13) and Old Wesley (33-15).

John King and Canadian international James Stockwood have been added to the Naas tight five, with Oisin Halpin moving to a rejigged back row. Eoin Walsh captains the Kildare outfit in the absence of Will O’Brien, and the strong-carrying Paulie Tolofua will pack down at the base of the scrum.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Dublin University 24 Naas 22, College Park; Friday, February 7, 2025: Naas 33 Dublin University 12, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

GARRYOWEN (4th) v INSTONIANS (1st), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WD; Instonians: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Max Clein 10; Tries: Max Clein 2; Instonians: Points: Bradley McNamara 15; Tries: Bradley McNamara 3

Preview: While there is no Energia All-Ireland League history between these teams, Instonians have fond memories of overcoming Garryowen in Limerick at the semi-final stage of last season’s Bateman Cup competition. Mark Keane’s late try proved decisive in a tight 24-19 victory.

Now sitting at the top of the Division 1B standings after a 31-17 bonus point success at UCC, Inst head south in search of a repeat result. Player-coach Paul Pritchard starts again in the back row, while fellow forwards Anton Lupari and Mark Mairs have both been promoted from the bench.

The first fortnight has seen Garryowen go unbeaten, battling their way to a tense draw with Queen’s University last Saturday. Lachlan Stewart and Harry Chittick will lead their back-line, which welcomes back Jack Delaney and JJ O’Neill. Munster Academy props George Hadden and Ronan Foxe both start.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

HIGHFIELD (3rd) v CITY OF ARMAGH (6th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WW; City of Armagh: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene 10 each; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene 2 each; City of Armagh: Points: James McCormick, Owen O’Kane 10 each; Tries: James McCormick 2

Preview: Highfield and City of Armagh are set for their first meeting since February 2023 when the Ulstermen were last in Division 1B. Both teams recorded victories in round two, with Mark Dorgan and Nicky Greene touching down again as Highfield moved up to third in the table.

The Cork side’s player-coach James Cronin has made three changes, picking John O’Callaghan and Ryan Gordon in the forwards, and favouring Shane O’Riordan at out-half. Armagh returned to winning ways against Dublin University, scoring four converted tries for a 28-7 triumph.

Chris Parker’s men appear to be finding their rhythm after a frustrating opener against Old Wesley. Ryan Finlay came into the team against Trinity at blindside flanker, and produced a player-of-the-match performance, topped off by a terrific charge in under the posts in the 64th minute.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 5, 2022: City of Armagh 31 Highfield 19, Palace Grounds; Saturday, February 25, 2023: Highfield 21 City of Armagh 23, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

OLD WESLEY (2nd) v UCC (8th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WW; UCC: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 24; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 2; UCC: Points: Chris Barrett, Stephen O’Shaughnessy 10 each; Tries: Chris Barrett, Stephen O’Shaughnessy 2 each

Preview: Second-placed Old Wesley are one of three teams with 100% winning records, coming into the third round. They had two very entertaining tussles with UCC last season, winning them by scoring a combined 75 points and 11 tries, but the students were right on their tails both times.

Last February’s corresponding clash was a whirlwind of attacking rugby which finished 44-41 in Wesley’s favour. For this rematch, UCC have brought back in Munster Academy talent Ben O’Connor at full-back, along with Paddy Gaffney at scrum half, while Munster development lock Conor Ryan also features.

Centre Eoin Deegan will captain Old Wesley as Kieran O’Shea is held in reserve. Stephen Smyth starts in his place at hooker, with the Carlow youngster’s Leinster Academy colleagues, Billy Corrigan and Mahon Ronan, teaming up in the second row. Pat McBarron is the final change at number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: UCC 27 Old Wesley 31, the Mardyke; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Old Wesley 44 UCC 41, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (9th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: LD; Blackrock College: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Henry Walker 10; Tries: Henry Walker 2; Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 6; Tries: Shane Jennings, Jamie Rogan, Harry Waters, Peter Quirke, Odhran Ring, Roy Whelan, Jack Ringrose 1 each

Preview: To follow

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Queen’s University 38 Blackrock College 22, Dub Lane; Saturday, February 15, 2025: Blackrock College 28 Queen’s University 7, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

