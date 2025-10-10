Ireland ‘A’ To Face Spain In Leganés This November

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that Ireland ‘A’ will take on Spain in Leganés next month, providing further exposure for young players within the Irish Rugby system to high-level game time in a green jersey.

Connacht Scrum and Contact Coach Cullie Tucker, who was part of the Ireland Men’s Coaching Team for the Summer Tour of Georgia and Portugal, will lead the squad as Head Coach for the trip to Spain on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish time).

Tucker will be assisted by Mossy Lawler (Backs/Attack Coach), Jimmy Duffy (Forwards Coach) and Sean O’Brien (Defence Coach).

The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, with streaming details to be confirmed in due course.

The addition of next month’s fixture to the calendar follows last season’s Ireland ‘A’ game against England ‘A’ in Bristol and will provide a broader pool of players with exposure to the National Team environment during a busy November international window which sees Andy Farrell‘s Ireland face New Zealand in The Gallagher Cup in Chicago and Japan, Australia and South Africa in the Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland ‘A’ squad will be announced in the coming weeks.