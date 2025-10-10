Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup: Quarter-Final Previews

The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup kicks off on Sunday, with the leading clubs from across the provinces hoping to dethrone MU Barnhall, who memorably won a hat-trick of titles last January .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP QUARTER-FINALS:

Sunday, October 12

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CREGGS v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY, the Green

Newcomers to this competition, Creggs have been building for the last number of years with their Women’s programme and now get the chance to play at All-Ireland level, taking on Queen’s University.

Creggs made it to the Connacht League final last season, and also reached the last four of the Cup competition. They lined out last weekend for their first league game of the new season, and defeated Sligo 20-12 on the road.

A try from captain Susan O’Reilly was followed by Jennifer Morris going over. The boot of Eabha Dowd tallied up ten points during the win. Now they get a taste of the Junior Cup for the first time, hoping to make a splash.

Queen’s University have been here before, but missed out last season, and are back with a point to prove. In both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 editions of the Junior Cup, they suffered defeat at the first hurdle.

Finishing second to Enniskillen in the Ulster Women’s Premiership last season, Queen’s have continued to grow as a team.

The Belfast students have gone unbeaten in the current campaign, defeating Banbridge a couple of weeks ago, while they drew with Malone, last season’s Junior Cup runners-up, in their opening encounter.

ENNISKILLEN v BALBRIGGAN, Mullaghmeen

Despite losing at the quarter-final stage last season, Enniskillen went on to almost secure promotion to the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League. With home advantage, they have to be fancied against Balbriggan who make their Junior Cup debut.

Enniskillen have already showcased their strength in the Ulster Premiership, going two from two to start the season. They were Junior Cup semi-finalists back in April 2023, their highest finish so far in this competition.

The majority of the current Skins squad contested for promotion to the All-Ireland League last term, and with Ulster and Ireland Under-20 prop Sophie Barrett lining out recently for them, they look well placed to challenge again for honours.

It was just over ten years ago when Women’s rugby returned to Balbriggan, and this season they get the chance to test themselves in the Junior Cup. The Dublin club has had great success coming up the ranks in the Leinster League.

Finishing second at provincial level behind MU Barnhall last season, they lost heavily to the Kildare outfit when starting the new season. But they managed to turn it around last weekend, overcoming Naas 28-22.

Balbriggan’s squad is littered with underage-capped Leinster players, while Caoimhe Hoy, Jessica Kelleher, Aoife Brennan, and Ciara Spencer have all lined out in the All-Ireland League.

SHANNON v MU BARNHALL, Thomond Park back pitch

Eyeing up an upset victory on home soil, the third of the debutants will see Shannon take on the four-in-a-row chasing MU Barnhall in the shadow of Thomond Park.

The Limerick side featured in the Energia All-Ireland Cup a couple of years ago, but this is the first time they have been involved in the Junior event which has the top eight teams from the four provinces battling it out for national silverware.

The Shannon Women have thrived over the last number of years, and with wins over Clonakilty and fellow Junior Cup side Tralee, they are in good form. They are not lacking in motivation after narrowly missing out on a league crown last year.

The Munster-capped Annakate Cournane captains the team, a very youthful one which consists of a host of players who have featured for Munster at underage level and have also gotten Ireland age-grade caps along the way.

MU Barnhall have been the gold standard in the Junior Cup since its inaugural year, and are aiming to continue their impressive run. While All-Ireland League promotion has eluded them, this competition can certainly become a driving force once more.

Unbeaten throughout their Leinster League campaign last season, they have continued that with two more statement victories to push them well clear at the summit. They are in red hot form having seen off both Balbriggan (52-7) and Athy (82-0).

A lot of familiar faces are in this group, including Katelynn Doran and Órfhlaith Murray who co-captained the team last year. Leinster starlet Emma Brogan and Emer Sweetnam, two exciting backs to watch out for, were both part of the Ireland U-20 programme last season.

TRALEE v TUAM, O’Dowd Park

A battle of the semi-finalists from last season in the Kingdom, both teams fuelled by the hurt of falling short. Tralee play in the Junior Cup for the first time since losing 64-5 to Barnhall at this venue last November.

The Kerry club’s Munster League openers have seen them go down to both Bruff and Shannon, but the hope is that they will get a result this weekend to put them on the right road.

Emma Dunican is a notable loss from their squad, as she now lines out with reigning All-Ireland League champions UL Bohemian. There is still plenty of experience in this Tralee group that are continuing to fly the flag for the sport in Kerry.

A new name but the same goal, Tuam are looking to build another title challenge after two seasons of going close. Formerly Tuam/Oughterard, the Tribeswomen reached the Junior Cup final in the 2023/24 season, and last year suffered semi-final heartbreak.

After their success in Connacht and the development of a young squad, this is a competition the Galway outfit are determined to prosper in. Recent progress has been steady, and they beat Galwegians’ seconds 42-31 in their opening league fixture.

Niamh Corless and Connacht flanker Karly Tierney are Tuam’s co-captains for 2025/26, bringing experience to an ambitious team who are well versed in this competition.