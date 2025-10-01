The Gallagher Cup – The Rematch: Ireland v New Zealand

TEG Rugby Live and Gallagher are proud to announce the Gallagher Cup – The Rematch: Ireland vs. All Blacks, at Soldier Field on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, is also the Official Insurance Broker of New Zealand Rugby.

This blockbuster international rugby match marks a thrilling sequel to the historic 2016 encounter in Chicago, where Ireland triumphed over New Zealand for the first time in 111 years. Since then, the rivalry has flourished, with both teams earning five wins each across their last ten meetings, establishing one of the sport’s most compelling modern rivalries.

Stephen Cottrell, Managing Director, TEG Rugby Live, stated: “We are honoured to welcome Gallagher as the Title Sponsor and Naming Rights Partner of this iconic fixture. As a global company with roots in Chicago and a presence in both Ireland and New Zealand, Gallagher is the perfect partner for this historic event. The Gallagher Cup – The Rematch promises a ‘Super Bowl moment’ for rugby in the U.S. With tickets already sold out, this partnership brings added prestige to a truly world-class sporting occasion.”

Gallagher will also serve as the Official Insurance Broking Partner of the event.

Chris Mead, Gallagher’s Chief Marketing Officer added:

“Gallagher is proud to support rugby at every level of the game. The Gallagher Cup – The Rematch brings two of the sport’s most iconic teams to our hometown of Chicago, giving fans a chance to experience world-class rugby in person. Rugby represents the values we live by everyday – resilience, teamwork, and trust – and we’re excited to help grow the game in North America, especially in our backyard, while celebrating its global impact.”

For ticket information, please click here.

Meanwhile a limited number of tickets remain on sale for Ireland Quilter Nations Series clash with Japan a week after the Chicago game. Ireland face the Brave Blossoms at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 12.40pm) – tickets are available here.