EnergiaAIL Fixtures This Week At A Glance

The opening weekend of the #EnergiaAIL was marked by some cracking games with twenty teams picking up a try bonus in Round 1. This weekend promises to be just as action packed.

Women’s Division

Our feature live game on irishrugby+ this weekend is a replay of last season’s final as champions UL Bohs host Railway Union, who suffered an opening day defeat to Old Belvedere.

Men’s Division 1A

2024 Champions Cork Con host 2023 title winners Terenure in Round 2 while reigning champions Clontarf are at home to 2018 winners Lansdowne – it’s tough at the top!

Men’s Division 1B

Inst, Trinity, Wesley and Highfield lead the way after Round 1 and all four are on the road this weekend, meanwhile Garryowen make the trip north to Dub Lane.

Men’s Division 2A

Dungannon and Corinthians both picked up a try bonus on Day 1; they face each other this weekend in Stevenson Park and there’s an all Munster clash featuring Cashel and Old Crescent.

Men’s Division 2B

Buccaneers face another Connacht derby as they go in search of a first win when they travel to Strandhill to play Sligo.

Men’s Division 2C

Monkstown, top of the division after the first game, are on the road to Bruff this weekend while Midleton make the trip to Energia Park to play Bective.